ECA Marcellus Trust I (OTCMKTS:ECTM) Short Interest Down 50.5% in August

ECA Marcellus Trust I (OTCMKTS:ECTM – Get Free Report) was the target of a significant decrease in short interest during the month of August. As of August 15th, there was short interest totalling 4,700 shares, a decrease of 50.5% from the July 31st total of 9,500 shares. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 82,900 shares, the short-interest ratio is currently 0.1 days.
ECA Marcellus Trust I Stock Performance
ECA Marcellus Trust I stock traded up $0.02 during trading hours on Friday, hitting $0.74. 178,300 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 48,918. The stock has a market capitalization of $12.94 million, a P/E ratio of 1.22 and a beta of 0.79. ECA Marcellus Trust I has a 12 month low of $0.69 and a 12 month high of $3.20. The business’s 50-day moving average is $1.02 and its two-hundred day moving average is $1.25.
ECA Marcellus Trust I Company Profile
