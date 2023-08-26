ECA Marcellus Trust I (OTCMKTS:ECTM) Short Interest Down 50.5% in August

ECA Marcellus Trust I (OTCMKTS:ECTM – Get Free Report) was the target of a significant decrease in short interest during the month of August. As of August 15th, there was short interest totalling 4,700 shares, a decrease of 50.5% from the July 31st total of 9,500 shares. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 82,900 shares, the short-interest ratio is currently 0.1 days.

ECA Marcellus Trust I Stock Performance

ECA Marcellus Trust I stock traded up $0.02 during trading hours on Friday, hitting $0.74. 178,300 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 48,918. The stock has a market capitalization of $12.94 million, a P/E ratio of 1.22 and a beta of 0.79. ECA Marcellus Trust I has a 12 month low of $0.69 and a 12 month high of $3.20. The business’s 50-day moving average is $1.02 and its two-hundred day moving average is $1.25.

ECA Marcellus Trust I Company Profile

ECA Marcellus Trust I owns royalty interests in producing and development horizontal natural gas wells for Energy Corporation of America (ECA). The company owns royalty interests in 14 producing wells and 52 development wells located in the Greene County, Pennsylvania. Its royalty interests in the producing wells allow the company to receive 90% of the proceeds from the sale of production of natural gas attributable to ECA's interest in the producing wells; and 50% of the proceeds from the sale of production of natural gas attributable to ECA's interest in the development wells.

