eCash Price Hits $0.0000 on Top Exchanges (XEC)

eCash (XEC) traded down 0.6% against the U.S. dollar during the 1-day period ending at 21:00 PM ET on August 26th. eCash has a market capitalization of $465.36 million and approximately $2.67 million worth of eCash was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. Over the last week, eCash has traded down 2.4% against the U.S. dollar. One eCash coin can now be bought for approximately $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC on exchanges.

Here is how related cryptocurrencies have performed over the last 24 hours:

Bitcoin (BTC) traded down 0.3% against the dollar and now trades at $25,977.81 or 1.00000000 BTC.

Bitcoin Cash (BCH) traded down 0.7% against the dollar and now trades at $190.37 or 0.00732903 BTC.

Bitcoin SV (BSV) traded down 1.2% against the dollar and now trades at $29.83 or 0.00114846 BTC.

Arweave (AR) traded down 0.3% against the dollar and now trades at $4.18 or 0.00016094 BTC.

Syscoin (SYS) traded 2.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0835 or 0.00000322 BTC.

eCash Coin Profile

eCash (CRYPTO:XEC) is a proof-of-work (PoW) coin that uses the SHA-256 hashing algorithm. Its genesis date was July 1st, 2021. eCash’s total supply is 19,481,423,423,093 coins and its circulating supply is 19,481,448,423,093 coins. The Reddit community for eCash is https://reddit.com/r/ecash and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here. eCash’s official Twitter account is @ecashofficial and its Facebook page is accessible here. The official website for eCash is e.cash.

Buying and Selling eCash

According to CryptoCompare, “eCash (XEC) aims to deliver scaling solutions and introduce features like staking and subchains while maintaining the core technology of Bitcoin. XEC tokens are used for minting custom tokens, paying transaction fees, and participating in governance. eCash has protocol upgrades twice a year, and it was rebranded from Bitcoin Cash ABC to eCash in July 2021.”

It is usually not currently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as eCash directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to acquire eCash should first buy Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Coinbase, GDAX or Changelly. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to buy eCash using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

