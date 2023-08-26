eCash Reaches Self Reported Market Cap of $468.84 Million (XEC)

eCash (XEC) traded up 1% against the US dollar during the one day period ending at 10:00 AM E.T. on August 26th. eCash has a total market cap of $468.84 million and $4.18 million worth of eCash was traded on exchanges in the last day. During the last week, eCash has traded down 0.3% against the US dollar. One eCash coin can now be purchased for $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC on popular cryptocurrency exchanges.

Here’s how similar cryptocurrencies have performed during the last day:

Get eCash alerts:

Bitcoin (BTC) traded down 0.6% against the dollar and now trades at $26,025.32 or 1.00000000 BTC.

Bitcoin Cash (BCH) traded down 0.5% against the dollar and now trades at $189.61 or 0.00728561 BTC.

Bitcoin SV (BSV) traded 1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $30.00 or 0.00115256 BTC.

Arweave (AR) traded 1.7% higher against the dollar and now trades at $4.21 or 0.00016159 BTC.

Syscoin (SYS) traded 0.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0840 or 0.00000323 BTC.

About eCash

eCash (XEC) is a proof-of-work (PoW) coin that uses the SHA-256 hashing algorithm. It launched on July 1st, 2021. eCash’s total supply is 19,481,110,923,093 coins and its circulating supply is 19,481,079,673,093 coins. The Reddit community for eCash is https://reddit.com/r/ecash and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here. eCash’s official Twitter account is @ecashofficial and its Facebook page is accessible here. eCash’s official website is e.cash.

eCash Coin Trading

According to CryptoCompare, “eCash (XEC) aims to deliver scaling solutions and introduce features like staking and subchains while maintaining the core technology of Bitcoin. XEC tokens are used for minting custom tokens, paying transaction fees, and participating in governance. eCash has protocol upgrades twice a year, and it was rebranded from Bitcoin Cash ABC to eCash in July 2021.”

It is usually not presently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as eCash directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to trade eCash should first purchase Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as GDAX, Gemini or Changelly. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to purchase eCash using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

Receive News & Updates for eCash Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for eCash and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.