Ecofin Global Water ESG Fund (NYSEARCA:EBLU) Shares Down 0.6%

Ecofin Global Water ESG Fund (NYSEARCA:EBLU – Get Free Report) fell 0.6% during mid-day trading on Thursday . The company traded as low as $39.64 and last traded at $39.85. 2,801 shares traded hands during trading, a decline of 40% from the average session volume of 4,682 shares. The stock had previously closed at $40.08.

Ecofin Global Water ESG Fund Stock Performance

The business has a 50 day simple moving average of $41.15 and a 200-day simple moving average of $40.06. The stock has a market capitalization of $48.12 million, a P/E ratio of 22.21 and a beta of 0.95.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On Ecofin Global Water ESG Fund

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Flow Traders U.S. LLC bought a new position in Ecofin Global Water ESG Fund during the 1st quarter valued at $896,000. JPMorgan Chase & Co. bought a new stake in shares of Ecofin Global Water ESG Fund during the 2nd quarter worth $83,000. Finally, OLD Mission Capital LLC bought a new stake in shares of Ecofin Global Water ESG Fund during the 4th quarter worth $25,000.

About Ecofin Global Water ESG Fund

The Ecofin Global Water ESG Fund (EBLU) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the Ecofin Global Water ESG index. The fund tracks an index of water infrastructure and management companies listed in developed countries. EBLU was launched on Feb 15, 2017 and is managed by Tortoise.

