Ecolab Inc. (NYSE:ECL) Shares Sold by Synovus Financial Corp

Synovus Financial Corp lowered its stake in Ecolab Inc. (NYSE:ECL – Free Report) by 4.0% during the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 40,539 shares of the basic materials company’s stock after selling 1,679 shares during the period. Synovus Financial Corp’s holdings in Ecolab were worth $6,710,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other large investors have also modified their holdings of the stock. Live Oak Investment Partners acquired a new stake in shares of Ecolab in the 4th quarter worth $26,000. Robbins Farley acquired a new stake in Ecolab in the first quarter valued at about $27,000. FinTrust Capital Advisors LLC boosted its holdings in Ecolab by 62.5% in the 4th quarter. FinTrust Capital Advisors LLC now owns 247 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $36,000 after purchasing an additional 95 shares in the last quarter. Almanack Investment Partners LLC. purchased a new stake in Ecolab in the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $36,000. Finally, Clear Street Markets LLC boosted its holdings in Ecolab by 25,000.0% in the 4th quarter. Clear Street Markets LLC now owns 251 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $37,000 after purchasing an additional 250 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 73.73% of the company’s stock.

Get Ecolab alerts:

Ecolab Trading Up 0.9 %

Shares of ECL opened at $180.48 on Friday. The stock has a fifty day moving average of $183.87 and a two-hundred day moving average of $171.81. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.99, a quick ratio of 0.85 and a current ratio of 1.22. The company has a market capitalization of $51.44 billion, a PE ratio of 43.91, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.76 and a beta of 1.02. Ecolab Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $131.04 and a fifty-two week high of $191.41.

Ecolab Announces Dividend

Ecolab ( NYSE:ECL Get Free Report ) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, August 1st. The basic materials company reported $1.24 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.21 by $0.03. The company had revenue of $3.85 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $3.86 billion. Ecolab had a return on equity of 18.33% and a net margin of 7.96%. Ecolab’s revenue was up 7.6% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the firm posted $1.10 EPS. As a group, analysts forecast that Ecolab Inc. will post 5.08 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, October 16th. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, September 19th will be issued a dividend of $0.53 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Monday, September 18th. This represents a $2.12 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.17%. Ecolab’s payout ratio is 51.58%.

Insider Transactions at Ecolab

In other news, EVP Larry L. Berger sold 21,708 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Friday, June 16th. The stock was sold at an average price of $181.67, for a total transaction of $3,943,692.36. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 12,442 shares in the company, valued at approximately $2,260,338.14. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at this link. In other news, EVP Larry L. Berger sold 21,708 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Friday, June 16th. The stock was sold at an average price of $181.67, for a total transaction of $3,943,692.36. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 12,442 shares in the company, valued at approximately $2,260,338.14. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at this link. Also, Director David Maclennan acquired 650 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, August 7th. The shares were purchased at an average price of $183.73 per share, with a total value of $119,424.50. Following the completion of the acquisition, the director now owns 15,071 shares in the company, valued at $2,768,994.83. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 27,568 shares of company stock worth $5,008,604 in the last ninety days. Insiders own 0.04% of the company’s stock.

Analyst Ratings Changes

ECL has been the topic of a number of analyst reports. Mizuho lifted their price objective on Ecolab from $177.00 to $194.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a report on Wednesday, August 2nd. Citigroup lifted their price objective on Ecolab from $200.00 to $207.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a report on Wednesday, August 2nd. Morgan Stanley lifted their price objective on Ecolab from $175.00 to $190.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a report on Wednesday, August 2nd. VNET Group reaffirmed a “maintains” rating on shares of Ecolab in a report on Wednesday, May 3rd. Finally, Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft boosted their price target on Ecolab from $164.00 to $182.00 in a research note on Wednesday, May 3rd. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, nine have given a hold rating and six have given a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $192.43.

Get Our Latest Stock Report on Ecolab

Ecolab Company Profile

(Free Report)

Ecolab Inc provides water, hygiene, and infection prevention solutions and services in the United States and internationally. The company operates through Global Industrial, Global Institutional & Specialty, and Global Healthcare & Life Sciences segments. The Global Industrial segment offers water treatment and process applications, and cleaning and sanitizing solutions to manufacturing, food and beverage processing, transportation, chemical, metals and mining, power generation, pulp and paper, commercial laundry, petroleum, refining, and petrochemical industries.

See Also

Receive News & Ratings for Ecolab Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Ecolab and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.