Edison International (NYSE:EIX) Raised to “Buy” at Mizuho

Mizuho upgraded shares of Edison International (NYSE:EIX – Free Report) from a neutral rating to a buy rating in a research note released on Tuesday morning, MarketBeat Ratings reports. The firm currently has $75.00 price objective on the utilities provider’s stock, up from their prior price objective of $73.00.

Other analysts have also recently issued reports about the stock. Guggenheim cut shares of Edison International from a buy rating to a neutral rating in a research note on Friday, July 7th. Morgan Stanley increased their target price on shares of Edison International from $55.00 to $56.00 and gave the stock an underweight rating in a report on Friday, July 21st. StockNews.com began coverage on shares of Edison International in a report on Thursday, August 17th. They issued a hold rating on the stock. LADENBURG THALM/SH SH raised shares of Edison International from a sell rating to a neutral rating in a report on Tuesday, August 15th. Finally, Citigroup increased their price target on shares of Edison International from $79.00 to $86.00 in a research report on Thursday, May 4th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have assigned a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, Edison International presently has a consensus rating of Hold and a consensus price target of $73.00.

NYSE:EIX opened at $69.93 on Tuesday. Edison International has a fifty-two week low of $54.45 and a fifty-two week high of $74.92. The firm’s 50 day moving average is $70.00 and its two-hundred day moving average is $69.55. The company has a market cap of $26.80 billion, a P/E ratio of 28.20, a P/E/G ratio of 4.01 and a beta of 0.80. The company has a quick ratio of 0.78, a current ratio of 0.84 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.87.

Edison International (NYSE:EIX – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, July 27th. The utilities provider reported $1.01 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.95 by $0.06. Edison International had a net margin of 6.81% and a return on equity of 12.69%. The company had revenue of $3.96 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $4.28 billion. During the same period last year, the business earned $0.94 EPS. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was down 1.1% compared to the same quarter last year. Analysts expect that Edison International will post 4.73 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, October 31st. Investors of record on Friday, September 29th will be paid a $0.7375 dividend. This represents a $2.95 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 4.22%. Edison International’s payout ratio is currently 118.95%.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the business. OLD Second National Bank of Aurora bought a new stake in Edison International in the 4th quarter valued at $25,000. Fiduciary Alliance LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Edison International in the 2nd quarter valued at $25,000. Capital Analysts LLC grew its position in Edison International by 64.0% during the first quarter. Capital Analysts LLC now owns 438 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $31,000 after buying an additional 171 shares during the period. Armstrong Advisory Group Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of Edison International in the second quarter valued at about $36,000. Finally, Ancora Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Edison International in the first quarter valued at about $41,000. Institutional investors own 88.83% of the company’s stock.

Edison International, through its subsidiaries, generates and distributes electric power. The company supplies electricity to approximately 50,000 square mile area of southern California to residential, commercial, industrial, public authorities, agricultural, and other sectors. It also provides decarbonization and energy solutions to commercial, institutional, and industrial customers in North America and Europe.

