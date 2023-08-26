EDP – Energias de Portugal, S.A. (OTCMKTS:ELCPF) Short Interest Update

EDP – Energias de Portugal, S.A. (OTCMKTS:ELCPF – Get Free Report) was the target of a large increase in short interest during the month of August. As of August 15th, there was short interest totalling 6,619,100 shares, an increase of 384.1% from the July 31st total of 1,367,200 shares. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 25,300 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently 261.6 days.

EDP – Energias de Portugal Stock Performance

Shares of OTCMKTS:ELCPF remained flat at $4.58 during trading on Friday. The firm has a 50 day moving average of $4.76 and a two-hundred day moving average of $5.05. EDP – Energias de Portugal has a 1 year low of $3.77 and a 1 year high of $5.60.

Get EDP - Energias de Portugal alerts:

About EDP – Energias de Portugal

(Get Free Report)

Further Reading

EDP-Energias de Portugal SA is engages in the provision of electricity generation, supply and distribution. It operates through the following three segments: Renewables, Networks and Customer Solutions and Energy Management. The Renewables segment engages in generation of electricity through renewable energy sources.

Receive News & Ratings for EDP - Energias de Portugal Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for EDP - Energias de Portugal and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.