El Puerto de Liverpool, S.A.B. de C.V. (OTCMKTS:ELPQF) Short Interest Update

El Puerto de Liverpool, S.A.B. de C.V. (OTCMKTS:ELPQF – Get Free Report) was the target of a significant growth in short interest during the month of August. As of August 15th, there was short interest totalling 168,700 shares, a growth of 101.8% from the July 31st total of 83,600 shares. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 400 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently 421.8 days.
El Puerto de Liverpool Price Performance
Shares of OTCMKTS ELPQF remained flat at $6.27 during mid-day trading on Friday. The business’s 50-day simple moving average is $6.24 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $6.17. El Puerto de Liverpool has a 52-week low of $5.90 and a 52-week high of $6.47.
About El Puerto de Liverpool
See Also
- Five stocks we like better than El Puerto de Liverpool
- What is MarketRank™? How to Use it
- 2 Stocks to Get You Ready for the Holiday Season
- How and Why to Invest in Oil Stocks
- Profit Potential: 5 Undervalued Stocks With High Dividend Yields
- What Are Dividend Challengers?
- MarketBeat Week in Review – 8/21 – 8/25
Receive News & Ratings for El Puerto de Liverpool Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for El Puerto de Liverpool and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.