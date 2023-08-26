El Puerto de Liverpool, S.A.B. de C.V. (OTCMKTS:ELPQF) Short Interest Update

El Puerto de Liverpool, S.A.B. de C.V. (OTCMKTS:ELPQF – Get Free Report) was the target of a significant growth in short interest during the month of August. As of August 15th, there was short interest totalling 168,700 shares, a growth of 101.8% from the July 31st total of 83,600 shares. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 400 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently 421.8 days.

Shares of OTCMKTS ELPQF remained flat at $6.27 during mid-day trading on Friday. The business’s 50-day simple moving average is $6.24 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $6.17. El Puerto de Liverpool has a 52-week low of $5.90 and a 52-week high of $6.47.

El Puerto de Liverpool, S. A. B. de C. V., together with its subsidiaries, operates a chain of department stores in Mexico. The company operates through Liverpool Commercial, Suburbia Commercial, Real Estate, and Credit segments. Its stores offer various products, such as clothes and accessories for men, women, and children; household goods; furniture; cosmetics; and other consumer products.

