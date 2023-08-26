Elastos (ELA) Trading Down 4.3% Over Last Week

Elastos (ELA) traded up 1% against the US dollar during the 1 day period ending at 17:00 PM ET on August 26th. Elastos has a total market cap of $30.76 million and $485,368.54 worth of Elastos was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. During the last week, Elastos has traded 4.3% lower against the US dollar. One Elastos coin can now be purchased for approximately $1.51 or 0.00005808 BTC on cryptocurrency exchanges.

Here’s how similar cryptocurrencies have performed during the last 24 hours:

KILT Protocol (KILT) traded down 4.2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.25 or 0.00000954 BTC.

Aidi Finance (BSC) (AIDI) traded down 2.2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Zoo Token (ZOOT) traded 2.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0652 or 0.00000239 BTC.

CareCoin (CARES) traded 2.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0809 or 0.00000297 BTC.

OmniaVerse (OMNIA) traded 15.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0010 or 0.00000004 BTC.

Kitty Inu (KITTY) traded 1.9% higher against the dollar and now trades at $95.84 or 0.00338062 BTC.

Hokkaidu Inu (HOKK) traded 0.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0004 or 0.00000001 BTC.

Lego Coin (LEGO) traded up 0% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0098 or 0.00000038 BTC.

Jeff in Space (JEFF) traded down 2.2% against the dollar and now trades at $2.75 or 0.00010076 BTC.

Lumi Credits (LUMI) traded 0.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0080 or 0.00000031 BTC.

Elastos Profile

Elastos launched on August 17th, 2017. Elastos’ total supply is 24,940,212 coins and its circulating supply is 20,346,868 coins. Elastos’ official Twitter account is @elastosinfo and its Facebook page is accessible here. The official website for Elastos is elastos.info. Elastos’ official message board is news.elastos.org. The Reddit community for Elastos is https://reddit.com/r/elastos and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here.

Elastos Coin Trading

According to CryptoCompare, “Elastos is a blockchain operating system for a new Internet, called the SmartWeb, aimed at allowing people to own and generate wealth from digital assets. The intrinsic token of the Elastos blockchain, ELA, can be used for trading, investing, and paying fees. The goal is to create a Web that respects property rights and enables wealth creation.”

It is usually not possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Elastos directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Elastos should first buy Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Coinbase, Changelly or GDAX. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to buy Elastos using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

