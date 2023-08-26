Electromed (NYSE:ELMD) Earns Strong-Buy Rating from Analysts at StockNews.com

StockNews.com started coverage on shares of Electromed (NYSE:ELMD – Free Report) in a research note published on Tuesday. The firm issued a strong-buy rating on the stock.

Separately, TheStreet lowered shares of Electromed from a b- rating to a c+ rating in a report on Monday, July 31st. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, Electromed currently has a consensus rating of Buy and a consensus target price of $20.50.

Electromed Stock Down 1.8 %

ELMD opened at $10.75 on Tuesday. Electromed has a fifty-two week low of $8.80 and a fifty-two week high of $13.84. The company has a market cap of $92.02 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 29.86 and a beta of 0.39. The stock’s 50 day simple moving average is $10.72.

Electromed (NYSE:ELMD – Get Free Report) last posted its earnings results on Tuesday, August 22nd. The company reported $0.12 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.10 by $0.02. Electromed had a net margin of 6.59% and a return on equity of 8.82%. The firm had revenue of $13.61 million for the quarter.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On Electromed

Institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the company. James Investment Research Inc. bought a new stake in shares of Electromed in the 1st quarter valued at $40,000. Cetera Advisor Networks LLC acquired a new position in shares of Electromed during the 2nd quarter valued at $129,000. State Street Corp lifted its position in shares of Electromed by 8.3% during the 2nd quarter. State Street Corp now owns 15,736 shares of the company’s stock valued at $152,000 after acquiring an additional 1,207 shares during the period. Corsair Capital Management L.P. lifted its position in shares of Electromed by 14.9% during the 1st quarter. Corsair Capital Management L.P. now owns 16,634 shares of the company’s stock valued at $173,000 after acquiring an additional 2,152 shares during the period. Finally, BlackRock Inc. lifted its position in shares of Electromed by 7.6% during the 2nd quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 20,521 shares of the company’s stock valued at $220,000 after acquiring an additional 1,452 shares during the period. 31.74% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Electromed Company Profile

Electromed, Inc engages in the development, manufacture, marketing, and sale of medical equipment. The firm’s products include SmartVest SQL System and SmartVest Connect. It focuses on building market awareness, and acceptance of its products and services with physicians, clinicians, patients, and third-party payers.

