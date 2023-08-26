Elevance Health, Inc. (NYSE:ELV) Holdings Reduced by EverSource Wealth Advisors LLC

EverSource Wealth Advisors LLC decreased its position in Elevance Health, Inc. (NYSE:ELV – Free Report) by 6.7% in the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 968 shares of the company’s stock after selling 69 shares during the period. EverSource Wealth Advisors LLC’s holdings in Elevance Health were worth $445,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD bought a new position in Elevance Health in the 4th quarter worth about $6,527,828,000. Geode Capital Management LLC bought a new position in Elevance Health in the 4th quarter worth about $2,160,082,000. Sanders Capital LLC grew its position in Elevance Health by 3.5% in the 1st quarter. Sanders Capital LLC now owns 4,017,654 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,847,357,000 after purchasing an additional 135,877 shares during the last quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. grew its position in Elevance Health by 844.0% in the 1st quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. now owns 2,966,205 shares of the company’s stock worth $148,413,000 after purchasing an additional 2,651,986 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Alliancebernstein L.P. bought a new position in Elevance Health in the 4th quarter worth about $1,285,920,000. Institutional investors own 88.30% of the company’s stock.

In other news, Director Robert L. Dixon, Jr. sold 310 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, July 21st. The shares were sold at an average price of $476.71, for a total transaction of $147,780.10. Following the transaction, the director now owns 9,638 shares in the company, valued at approximately $4,594,530.98. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. Insiders own 0.35% of the company’s stock.

ELV stock opened at $452.49 on Friday. Elevance Health, Inc. has a 12 month low of $412.00 and a 12 month high of $549.52. The firm has a market cap of $106.63 billion, a PE ratio of 16.95, a P/E/G ratio of 1.14 and a beta of 0.83. The firm has a 50 day simple moving average of $454.61 and a 200 day simple moving average of $462.94. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.65, a current ratio of 1.44 and a quick ratio of 1.44.

Elevance Health (NYSE:ELV – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, July 19th. The company reported $9.04 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $8.78 by $0.26. Elevance Health had a net margin of 3.87% and a return on equity of 20.24%. The business had revenue of $43.38 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $41.64 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm earned $8.04 EPS. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 12.7% on a year-over-year basis. Equities research analysts forecast that Elevance Health, Inc. will post 32.91 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, September 22nd. Stockholders of record on Friday, September 8th will be issued a dividend of $1.48 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, September 7th. This represents a $5.92 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.31%. Elevance Health’s payout ratio is 22.17%.

ELV has been the subject of several recent analyst reports. TD Cowen upped their target price on shares of Elevance Health from $564.00 to $585.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Monday, July 24th. StockNews.com started coverage on shares of Elevance Health in a report on Thursday, August 17th. They issued a “strong-buy” rating for the company. Morgan Stanley increased their price objective on shares of Elevance Health from $571.00 to $585.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Tuesday, July 25th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. decreased their price objective on shares of Elevance Health from $572.00 to $535.00 in a report on Friday, July 7th. Finally, Stephens reiterated an “overweight” rating and issued a $555.00 price objective on shares of Elevance Health in a report on Thursday, July 20th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, twelve have assigned a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $568.93.

Elevance Health, Inc operates as a health benefits company. The company operates through four segments: Commercial & Specialty Business, Government Business, CarelonRx, and Other. It supports consumers, families, and communities across the entire care journey connecting to the care, support, and resources to lead healthier lives.

