Emerson Electric Co. (NYSE:EMR) Shares Purchased by Natixis Advisors L.P.

Natixis Advisors L.P. raised its stake in shares of Emerson Electric Co. (NYSE:EMR – Free Report) by 8.7% during the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 227,244 shares of the industrial products company’s stock after buying an additional 18,259 shares during the period. Natixis Advisors L.P.’s holdings in Emerson Electric were worth $19,802,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other large investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. MAI Capital Management increased its stake in Emerson Electric by 10.1% during the 4th quarter. MAI Capital Management now owns 21,486 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $2,064,000 after buying an additional 1,972 shares during the period. Trust Co. of Vermont increased its stake in Emerson Electric by 4.5% during the 1st quarter. Trust Co. of Vermont now owns 88,517 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $7,713,000 after buying an additional 3,786 shares during the period. AMG National Trust Bank grew its stake in shares of Emerson Electric by 8.3% in the 1st quarter. AMG National Trust Bank now owns 8,907 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $776,000 after purchasing an additional 681 shares during the last quarter. Heritage Wealth Management LLC grew its stake in shares of Emerson Electric by 116.7% in the 4th quarter. Heritage Wealth Management LLC now owns 754 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $72,000 after purchasing an additional 406 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Equitable Trust Co. grew its stake in shares of Emerson Electric by 4.5% in the 4th quarter. Equitable Trust Co. now owns 4,393 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $422,000 after purchasing an additional 191 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 75.63% of the company’s stock.

Insider Buying and Selling at Emerson Electric

In other news, VP Lisa Flavin sold 48,718 shares of Emerson Electric stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, June 27th. The shares were sold at an average price of $89.65, for a total value of $4,367,568.70. Following the transaction, the vice president now owns 51,748 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $4,639,208.20. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. Corporate insiders own 0.33% of the company’s stock.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

EMR has been the topic of several recent research reports. JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised shares of Emerson Electric from a “neutral” rating to an “overweight” rating and lifted their price objective for the stock from $83.00 to $107.00 in a research note on Tuesday. Robert W. Baird lowered their price objective on shares of Emerson Electric from $94.00 to $89.00 in a research note on Thursday, May 4th. TheStreet raised shares of Emerson Electric from a “c+” rating to a “b” rating in a research note on Wednesday, May 3rd. Stephens reiterated an “overweight” rating and issued a $120.00 target price on shares of Emerson Electric in a report on Monday, August 7th. Finally, 888 reiterated a “buy” rating on shares of Emerson Electric in a report on Thursday, May 4th. Four equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and thirteen have assigned a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $102.94.

Emerson Electric Stock Performance

EMR stock opened at $97.64 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.29, a quick ratio of 2.07 and a current ratio of 2.38. The stock has a market cap of $55.80 billion, a P/E ratio of 4.27, a P/E/G ratio of 2.25 and a beta of 1.41. The firm has a 50 day simple moving average of $92.34 and a 200 day simple moving average of $86.71. Emerson Electric Co. has a 52 week low of $72.40 and a 52 week high of $99.65.

Emerson Electric (NYSE:EMR – Get Free Report) last posted its earnings results on Wednesday, August 2nd. The industrial products company reported $1.29 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.09 by $0.20. The firm had revenue of $3.95 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $3.89 billion. Emerson Electric had a net margin of 80.41% and a return on equity of 14.27%. Research analysts anticipate that Emerson Electric Co. will post 4.43 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Emerson Electric Announces Dividend

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, September 11th. Shareholders of record on Friday, August 11th will be paid a $0.52 dividend. This represents a $2.08 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.13%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, August 10th. Emerson Electric’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 9.09%.

Emerson Electric Company Profile

Emerson Electric Co, a technology and engineering company, provides various solutions for customers in industrial, commercial, and consumer markets in the Americas, Asia, the Middle East, Africa, and Europe. The company operates through Automation Solutions, AspenTech, and Commercial & Residential Solutions segments.

