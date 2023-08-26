Enbridge Inc. (NYSE:ENB) Shares Sold by FAS Wealth Partners Inc.

FAS Wealth Partners Inc. reduced its holdings in Enbridge Inc. (NYSE:ENB – Free Report) (TSE:ENB) by 4.9% during the 1st quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The firm owned 6,085 shares of the pipeline company’s stock after selling 316 shares during the quarter. FAS Wealth Partners Inc.’s holdings in Enbridge were worth $232,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Coppell Advisory Solutions Corp. acquired a new stake in Enbridge in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $25,000. Industrial Alliance Investment Management Inc. acquired a new stake in Enbridge in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $25,000. Richard W. Paul & Associates LLC acquired a new stake in Enbridge in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $30,000. Hollencrest Capital Management acquired a new stake in Enbridge in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $35,000. Finally, Providence Capital Advisors LLC boosted its stake in shares of Enbridge by 60.4% in the fourth quarter. Providence Capital Advisors LLC now owns 916 shares of the pipeline company’s stock worth $36,000 after acquiring an additional 345 shares during the last quarter. 45.70% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Enbridge Price Performance

NYSE:ENB opened at $34.40 on Friday. Enbridge Inc. has a 52 week low of $33.96 and a 52 week high of $44.55. The company has a quick ratio of 0.55, a current ratio of 0.64 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.27. The company has a market capitalization of $69.58 billion, a P/E ratio of 24.57, a P/E/G ratio of 2.68 and a beta of 0.84. The stock’s fifty day moving average is $36.32 and its two-hundred day moving average is $37.59.

Enbridge Increases Dividend

Enbridge ( NYSE:ENB Get Free Report ) (TSE:ENB) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Friday, August 4th. The pipeline company reported $0.51 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, meeting the consensus estimate of $0.51. The firm had revenue of $7.77 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $7.49 billion. Enbridge had a return on equity of 10.20% and a net margin of 8.58%. Equities analysts expect that Enbridge Inc. will post 2.12 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, September 1st. Investors of record on Tuesday, August 15th will be issued a $0.67 dividend. This represents a $2.68 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 7.79%. The ex-dividend date is Monday, August 14th. This is an increase from Enbridge’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.66. Enbridge’s payout ratio is currently 187.86%.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

A number of analysts have recently issued reports on the company. Royal Bank of Canada lowered their price target on Enbridge from $65.00 to $60.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research note on Monday, August 7th. TD Securities lowered their price target on Enbridge from $62.00 to $58.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, August 8th. Finally, StockNews.com assumed coverage on Enbridge in a research note on Thursday, August 17th. They issued a “hold” rating on the stock. Four analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, the stock has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $57.67.

Enbridge Profile

Enbridge Inc, together with its subsidiaries, operates as an energy infrastructure company. The company operates through five segments: Liquids Pipelines, Gas Transmission and Midstream, Gas Distribution and Storage, Renewable Power Generation, and Energy Services. The Liquids Pipelines segment operates pipelines and related terminals to transport various grades of crude oil and other liquid hydrocarbons in Canada and the United States.

