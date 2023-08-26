Enegra (EGX) Hits Self Reported Market Cap of $16.52 Billion (EGX)

Enegra (EGX) (EGX) traded down 0.2% against the dollar during the one day period ending at 22:00 PM E.T. on August 26th. Enegra (EGX) has a market cap of $16.52 billion and $1.34 million worth of Enegra (EGX) was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. Over the last seven days, Enegra (EGX) has traded down 0.3% against the dollar. One Enegra (EGX) token can currently be bought for $194.43 or 0.00747873 BTC on popular exchanges.

Here is how related cryptocurrencies have performed over the last 24 hours:

Enegra (EGX) Profile

Enegra (EGX) was first traded on July 14th, 2019. Enegra (EGX)’s total supply is 87,000,000 tokens and its circulating supply is 84,978,934 tokens. The official message board for Enegra (EGX) is www.medium.com/enegra. The official website for Enegra (EGX) is www.enegragroup.com. The Reddit community for Enegra (EGX) is https://reddit.com/r/enegra. Enegra (EGX)’s official Twitter account is @enegragroup.

Enegra (EGX) Token Trading

According to CryptoCompare, “Enegra (EGX) (EGX) is a cryptocurrency launched in 2019and operates on the Polygon platform. Enegra (EGX) has a current supply of 87,000,000 with 0 in circulation. The last known price of Enegra (EGX) is 194.85281141 USD and is up 0.04 over the last 24 hours. It is currently trading on 4 active market(s) with $1,445,646.64 traded over the last 24 hours. More information can be found at https://www.enegragroup.com/.”

It is usually not presently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Enegra (EGX) directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Enegra (EGX) should first purchase Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as GDAX, Coinbase or Changelly. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to purchase Enegra (EGX) using one of the exchanges listed above.

