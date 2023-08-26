Enerflex Ltd. (NYSE:EFXT) Short Interest Up 137.1% in August

Enerflex Ltd. (NYSE:EFXT – Get Free Report) was the target of a significant growth in short interest in August. As of August 15th, there was short interest totalling 480,200 shares, a growth of 137.1% from the July 31st total of 202,500 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 39,500 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently 12.2 days. Approximately 0.4% of the company’s stock are short sold.

Analyst Ratings Changes

Several equities analysts have recently issued reports on EFXT shares. National Bank Financial upped their price objective on shares of Enerflex from C$11.50 to C$14.00 in a report on Thursday, August 10th. TheStreet upgraded shares of Enerflex from a “d+” rating to a “c-” rating in a report on Thursday, July 27th. Finally, BMO Capital Markets downgraded shares of Enerflex from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating and cut their price objective for the company from $13.00 to $11.00 in a report on Thursday, August 10th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and two have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the company has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $12.00.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On Enerflex

Enerflex Stock Performance

Several hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Alliancebernstein L.P. boosted its position in Enerflex by 223.7% in the 2nd quarter. Alliancebernstein L.P. now owns 64,147 shares of the company’s stock worth $437,000 after purchasing an additional 44,333 shares in the last quarter. Quadrature Capital Ltd boosted its position in Enerflex by 580.2% in the 2nd quarter. Quadrature Capital Ltd now owns 130,600 shares of the company’s stock worth $890,000 after purchasing an additional 111,400 shares in the last quarter. Royal Bank of Canada boosted its position in Enerflex by 68.9% in the 2nd quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 1,598,132 shares of the company’s stock worth $10,899,000 after purchasing an additional 651,978 shares in the last quarter. Citadel Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in Enerflex in the 2nd quarter worth approximately $198,000. Finally, Prelude Capital Management LLC lifted its position in shares of Enerflex by 7.3% during the 2nd quarter. Prelude Capital Management LLC now owns 33,610 shares of the company’s stock valued at $229,000 after buying an additional 2,281 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 43.36% of the company’s stock.

NYSE EFXT remained flat at $5.98 during trading hours on Friday. The company had a trading volume of 12,728 shares, compared to its average volume of 44,017. The company’s 50-day moving average is $6.99 and its two-hundred day moving average is $6.43. The stock has a market cap of $740.83 million and a PE ratio of -8.31. Enerflex has a 52-week low of $4.09 and a 52-week high of $8.36. The company has a current ratio of 1.29, a quick ratio of 0.91 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.94.

Enerflex Increases Dividend

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, October 12th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, August 24th will be given a $0.019 dividend. This represents a $0.08 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.27%. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, August 23rd. This is a positive change from Enerflex’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.02. Enerflex’s dividend payout ratio is currently -9.72%.

Enerflex Company Profile

Enerflex Ltd. offers energy infrastructure and energy transition solutions to natural gas markets in North America, Latin America, and Eastern Hemisphere. The company provides natural gas compression infrastructure, power generation, and processing infrastructure under contract to oil and natural gas customers; power generation rental solutions; custom and standard compression packages for reciprocating and screw compressor applications; re-engineering, re-configuration, and re-packaging of compressors for various field applications; integrated turnkey power generation, gas compression, processing facilities, natural gas compression, processing, electric power solutions, and water solutions; after-market mechanical services and parts distribution, as well as maintenance solutions to the oil and natural gas industry, operations, and overhaul services; and equipment supply, parts supply, and general asset management.

Featured Stories

