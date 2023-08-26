ENGlobal Co. (NASDAQ:ENG) Short Interest Update

ENGlobal Co. (NASDAQ:ENG – Get Free Report) was the recipient of a large growth in short interest in August. As of August 15th, there was short interest totalling 57,600 shares, a growth of 101.4% from the July 31st total of 28,600 shares. Currently, 0.2% of the shares of the stock are short sold. Based on an average daily volume of 200,400 shares, the short-interest ratio is currently 0.3 days.

Separately, StockNews.com initiated coverage on shares of ENGlobal in a research report on Thursday. They set a “sell” rating for the company.

ENGlobal stock remained flat at $0.32 during mid-day trading on Friday. 209,472 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 110,111. The stock has a market cap of $12.97 million, a PE ratio of -0.48 and a beta of 1.77. The business has a 50 day moving average of $0.36 and a 200 day moving average of $0.46. ENGlobal has a 1-year low of $0.30 and a 1-year high of $1.76.

Hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the company. Renaissance Technologies LLC purchased a new position in shares of ENGlobal in the fourth quarter valued at about $33,000. State Street Corp increased its position in shares of ENGlobal by 36.9% during the second quarter. State Street Corp now owns 76,019 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $72,000 after buying an additional 20,500 shares during the period. Citadel Advisors LLC increased its position in shares of ENGlobal by 31.7% during the second quarter. Citadel Advisors LLC now owns 257,861 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $97,000 after buying an additional 62,089 shares during the period. Vanguard Group Inc. increased its position in shares of ENGlobal by 11.0% during the third quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 712,666 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $898,000 after buying an additional 70,886 shares during the period. Finally, Armistice Capital LLC purchased a new position in shares of ENGlobal during the first quarter valued at about $1,064,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 13.14% of the company’s stock.

ENGlobal Corporation provides engineering and professional project execution services primarily to the energy sector in the United States and internationally. It operates through two

