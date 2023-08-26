Enovix Co. (NASDAQ:ENVX) CEO Rajendra K. Talluri Acquires 1,434 Shares of Stock

Enovix Co. (NASDAQ:ENVX – Get Free Report) CEO Rajendra K. Talluri purchased 1,434 shares of the stock in a transaction on Thursday, August 24th. The shares were acquired at an average price of $13.94 per share, for a total transaction of $19,989.96. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 2,018,901 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $28,143,479.94. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink.

Enovix Stock Up 6.0 %

Shares of NASDAQ:ENVX opened at $13.93 on Friday. The stock has a market cap of $2.23 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -8.29 and a beta of 1.39. The firm’s 50 day moving average price is $17.54 and its 200 day moving average price is $13.73. The company has a quick ratio of 11.05, a current ratio of 11.07 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.67. Enovix Co. has a fifty-two week low of $6.50 and a fifty-two week high of $26.30.

Enovix (NASDAQ:ENVX – Get Free Report) last issued its earnings results on Wednesday, July 26th. The company reported ($0.29) earnings per share for the quarter, hitting the consensus estimate of ($0.29). The business had revenue of $0.04 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $0.06 million. Enovix had a negative return on equity of 55.12% and a negative net margin of 19,854.21%. As a group, equities research analysts predict that Enovix Co. will post -1.34 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On Enovix

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Large investors have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Belpointe Asset Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Enovix in the 4th quarter valued at about $25,000. Macquarie Group Ltd. purchased a new stake in Enovix in the 3rd quarter valued at $26,000. Quantbot Technologies LP acquired a new stake in Enovix during the 2nd quarter worth $26,000. Lowe Wealth Advisors LLC grew its position in Enovix by 722.2% during the 2nd quarter. Lowe Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 1,480 shares of the company’s stock worth $27,000 after purchasing an additional 1,300 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Capital Advisors Inc. OK acquired a new stake in shares of Enovix during the first quarter worth about $40,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 49.56% of the company’s stock.

Several research firms recently issued reports on ENVX. B. Riley lifted their price objective on Enovix from $18.00 to $25.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, July 20th. Robert W. Baird lifted their target price on shares of Enovix from $64.00 to $67.00 in a research note on Friday, May 5th. TD Cowen downgraded shares of Enovix from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating and raised their price target for the stock from $19.00 to $20.00 in a research note on Friday, July 21st. Finally, Craig Hallum lifted their price target on Enovix from $15.00 to $28.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, July 27th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and eight have given a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the company has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $26.58.

About Enovix

Enovix Corporation designs, develops, and manufactures lithium-ion batteries. The company was founded in 2007 and is headquartered in Fremont, California.

