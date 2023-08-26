Enovix Co. (NASDAQ:ENVX) CEO Rajendra K. Talluri Acquires 1,434 Shares of Stock

Posted by on Aug 26th, 2023

Enovix Co. (NASDAQ:ENVXGet Free Report) CEO Rajendra K. Talluri purchased 1,434 shares of the stock in a transaction on Thursday, August 24th. The shares were acquired at an average price of $13.94 per share, for a total transaction of $19,989.96. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 2,018,901 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $28,143,479.94. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink.

Enovix Stock Up 6.0 %

Shares of NASDAQ:ENVX opened at $13.93 on Friday. The stock has a market cap of $2.23 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -8.29 and a beta of 1.39. The firm’s 50 day moving average price is $17.54 and its 200 day moving average price is $13.73. The company has a quick ratio of 11.05, a current ratio of 11.07 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.67. Enovix Co. has a fifty-two week low of $6.50 and a fifty-two week high of $26.30.

Enovix (NASDAQ:ENVXGet Free Report) last issued its earnings results on Wednesday, July 26th. The company reported ($0.29) earnings per share for the quarter, hitting the consensus estimate of ($0.29). The business had revenue of $0.04 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $0.06 million. Enovix had a negative return on equity of 55.12% and a negative net margin of 19,854.21%. As a group, equities research analysts predict that Enovix Co. will post -1.34 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On Enovix

Large investors have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Belpointe Asset Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Enovix in the 4th quarter valued at about $25,000. Macquarie Group Ltd. purchased a new stake in Enovix in the 3rd quarter valued at $26,000. Quantbot Technologies LP acquired a new stake in Enovix during the 2nd quarter worth $26,000. Lowe Wealth Advisors LLC grew its position in Enovix by 722.2% during the 2nd quarter. Lowe Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 1,480 shares of the company’s stock worth $27,000 after purchasing an additional 1,300 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Capital Advisors Inc. OK acquired a new stake in shares of Enovix during the first quarter worth about $40,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 49.56% of the company’s stock.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Several research firms recently issued reports on ENVX. B. Riley lifted their price objective on Enovix from $18.00 to $25.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, July 20th. Robert W. Baird lifted their target price on shares of Enovix from $64.00 to $67.00 in a research note on Friday, May 5th. TD Cowen downgraded shares of Enovix from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating and raised their price target for the stock from $19.00 to $20.00 in a research note on Friday, July 21st. Finally, Craig Hallum lifted their price target on Enovix from $15.00 to $28.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, July 27th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and eight have given a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the company has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $26.58.

Read Our Latest Stock Analysis on Enovix

About Enovix

(Get Free Report)

Enovix Corporation designs, develops, and manufactures lithium-ion batteries. The company was founded in 2007 and is headquartered in Fremont, California.

Further Reading

Insider Buying and Selling by Quarter for Enovix (NASDAQ:ENVX)

Receive News & Ratings for Enovix Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Enovix and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.