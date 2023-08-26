Enterprise Group (TSE:E) PT Set at C$1.07 by Fundamental Research

Fundamental Research set a C$1.07 target price on Enterprise Group (TSE:E – Free Report) in a report published on Tuesday morning, BayStreet.CA reports. The firm currently has a buy rating on the stock.

Enterprise Group Stock Performance

Shares of E opened at C$0.44 on Tuesday. The company has a market cap of C$21.86 million, a PE ratio of 6.29 and a beta of 1.33. The company has a current ratio of 2.33, a quick ratio of 3.18 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 38.78. The stock has a 50-day moving average price of C$0.44 and a 200-day moving average price of C$0.42. Enterprise Group has a 12-month low of C$0.35 and a 12-month high of C$0.48.

Enterprise Group Company Profile

Enterprise Group, Inc, through its subsidiaries, operates as an equipment rental and construction services company operating in the energy and construction industries. The company primarily focuses on the specialty equipment rental business. It provides flameless heaters to the construction, oil and gas development, and plant shut-down activities in Western Canada.

