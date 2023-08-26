Enterprise Group (TSE:E) PT Set at C$1.07 by Fundamental Research

Fundamental Research set a C$1.07 target price on Enterprise Group (TSE:E – Free Report) in a report published on Tuesday morning, BayStreet.CA reports. The firm currently has a buy rating on the stock.
Enterprise Group Stock Performance
Shares of E opened at C$0.44 on Tuesday. The company has a market cap of C$21.86 million, a PE ratio of 6.29 and a beta of 1.33. The company has a current ratio of 2.33, a quick ratio of 3.18 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 38.78. The stock has a 50-day moving average price of C$0.44 and a 200-day moving average price of C$0.42. Enterprise Group has a 12-month low of C$0.35 and a 12-month high of C$0.48.
Enterprise Group Company Profile
