Envestnet Asset Management Inc. Buys 2,035,129 Shares of International Business Machines Co. (NYSE:IBM)

Envestnet Asset Management Inc. raised its stake in International Business Machines Co. (NYSE:IBM – Free Report) by 213.8% during the first quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 2,987,009 shares of the technology company’s stock after buying an additional 2,035,129 shares during the period. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. owned about 0.33% of International Business Machines worth $129,002,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Live Oak Investment Partners bought a new position in shares of International Business Machines during the 4th quarter valued at $30,000. GW&K Investment Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of International Business Machines in the 1st quarter valued at about $33,000. First Command Advisory Services Inc. bought a new position in International Business Machines during the 1st quarter worth approximately $37,000. Kepos Capital LP purchased a new position in International Business Machines in the 4th quarter worth approximately $42,000. Finally, ZRC Wealth Management LLC bought a new stake in International Business Machines in the first quarter valued at approximately $43,000. 55.71% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

IBM has been the subject of several analyst reports. Bank of America increased their price target on shares of International Business Machines from $152.00 to $160.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, July 20th. StockNews.com cut International Business Machines from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Friday. Morgan Stanley reiterated an “equal weight” rating and issued a $135.00 price target on shares of International Business Machines in a report on Thursday, July 20th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. started coverage on shares of International Business Machines in a research report on Friday, July 7th. They issued a “neutral” rating and a $145.00 target price for the company. Finally, Wedbush reiterated a “neutral” rating and set a $140.00 price target on shares of International Business Machines in a research report on Thursday, July 20th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have given a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $141.75.

International Business Machines Stock Performance

IBM stock opened at $145.35 on Friday. The stock has a market capitalization of $132.42 billion, a PE ratio of 67.29, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.64 and a beta of 0.85. The stock’s 50 day simple moving average is $138.37 and its 200 day simple moving average is $132.26. International Business Machines Co. has a 12-month low of $115.54 and a 12-month high of $153.21. The company has a current ratio of 1.06, a quick ratio of 1.01 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.28.

International Business Machines (NYSE:IBM – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, July 19th. The technology company reported $2.18 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $2.00 by $0.18. International Business Machines had a return on equity of 38.10% and a net margin of 3.35%. The company had revenue of $15.48 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $15.58 billion. During the same period last year, the company earned $2.31 EPS. International Business Machines’s revenue for the quarter was down .4% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, research analysts forecast that International Business Machines Co. will post 9.43 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

International Business Machines Dividend Announcement

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Saturday, September 9th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, August 10th will be issued a dividend of $1.66 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, August 9th. This represents a $6.64 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 4.57%. International Business Machines’s payout ratio is 307.41%.

International Business Machines Profile

International Business Machines Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, provides integrated solutions and services worldwide. The company operates through four business segments: Software, Consulting, Infrastructure, and Financing. The Software segment offers hybrid cloud platform and software solutions; software for business automation, AIOps and management, integration, and application servers; data and artificial intelligence solutions; and security software and services for threat, data, and identity.

Further Reading

