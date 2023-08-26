Envestnet Asset Management Inc. Grows Holdings in Diageo plc (NYSE:DEO)

Envestnet Asset Management Inc. grew its stake in shares of Diageo plc (NYSE:DEO – Free Report) by 2.2% in the first quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The firm owned 738,014 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 15,585 shares during the period. Envestnet Asset Management Inc.’s holdings in Diageo were worth $133,713,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other hedge funds have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Morgan Stanley raised its position in Diageo by 13.2% during the 4th quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 3,725,502 shares of the company’s stock valued at $663,848,000 after purchasing an additional 433,105 shares in the last quarter. Moneta Group Investment Advisors LLC raised its holdings in shares of Diageo by 98,968.5% in the fourth quarter. Moneta Group Investment Advisors LLC now owns 2,023,969 shares of the company’s stock valued at $360,651,000 after acquiring an additional 2,021,926 shares in the last quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. raised its holdings in shares of Diageo by 3.6% in the fourth quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 2,014,141 shares of the company’s stock valued at $342,729,000 after acquiring an additional 70,613 shares in the last quarter. Clearbridge Investments LLC lifted its stake in Diageo by 22.1% in the fourth quarter. Clearbridge Investments LLC now owns 1,519,860 shares of the company’s stock worth $270,824,000 after acquiring an additional 275,377 shares during the period. Finally, Dimensional Fund Advisors LP grew its holdings in Diageo by 2.9% during the 4th quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 793,005 shares of the company’s stock worth $141,307,000 after acquiring an additional 22,149 shares in the last quarter. 9.72% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Get Diageo alerts:

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Several research firms have recently commented on DEO. JPMorgan Chase & Co. reduced their price target on shares of Diageo from GBX 4,500 ($57.41) to GBX 4,000 ($51.03) in a report on Tuesday, June 20th. Barclays reduced their price objective on shares of Diageo from GBX 4,720 ($60.22) to GBX 4,440 ($56.65) in a research note on Wednesday, August 2nd. Jefferies Financial Group cut Diageo from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Friday, May 12th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft boosted their price target on Diageo from GBX 2,650 ($33.81) to GBX 2,920 ($37.25) in a research report on Wednesday, August 2nd. Finally, Morgan Stanley downgraded Diageo from an “equal weight” rating to an “underweight” rating in a research report on Thursday, July 20th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have issued a hold rating and two have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the company presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $3,893.33.

Diageo Stock Up 0.9 %

Diageo stock opened at $166.82 on Friday. The company has a current ratio of 1.63, a quick ratio of 0.62 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.67. The stock has a 50-day moving average of $172.34 and a two-hundred day moving average of $175.82. Diageo plc has a one year low of $160.09 and a one year high of $191.93.

Diageo Increases Dividend

The business also recently disclosed a semi-annual dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, October 17th. Investors of record on Friday, August 25th will be given a $2.5089 dividend. This is a positive change from Diageo’s previous semi-annual dividend of $1.43. This represents a dividend yield of 2.4%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, August 24th.

Diageo Profile

(Free Report)

Diageo plc, together with its subsidiaries, produces, markets, and sells alcoholic beverages. The company offers scotch, whisky, gin, vodka, rum, ready to drink products, raki, liqueur, wine, tequila, Canadian whisky, American whiskey, cachaca, and brandy, as well as beer, including cider and non-alcoholic products.

Featured Stories

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding DEO? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Diageo plc (NYSE:DEO – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Diageo Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Diageo and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.