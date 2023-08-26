Envestnet Asset Management Inc. Grows Stock Holdings in D.R. Horton, Inc. (NYSE:DHI)

Envestnet Asset Management Inc. grew its holdings in shares of D.R. Horton, Inc. (NYSE:DHI – Free Report) by 422.2% in the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 5,449,116 shares of the construction company’s stock after buying an additional 4,405,535 shares during the quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. owned 1.60% of D.R. Horton worth $97,757,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of DHI. Brinker Capital Investments LLC boosted its stake in D.R. Horton by 2.2% during the 4th quarter. Brinker Capital Investments LLC now owns 13,158 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $1,173,000 after acquiring an additional 288 shares during the last quarter. Schechter Investment Advisors LLC boosted its stake in D.R. Horton by 4.9% during the 1st quarter. Schechter Investment Advisors LLC now owns 5,500 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $537,000 after acquiring an additional 256 shares during the last quarter. Kentucky Retirement Systems boosted its stake in D.R. Horton by 0.4% during the 4th quarter. Kentucky Retirement Systems now owns 24,861 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $2,216,000 after acquiring an additional 109 shares during the last quarter. Resources Investment Advisors LLC. bought a new position in D.R. Horton during the 1st quarter valued at $591,000. Finally, Arizona State Retirement System boosted its stake in D.R. Horton by 1.8% during the 1st quarter. Arizona State Retirement System now owns 95,104 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $9,291,000 after acquiring an additional 1,665 shares during the last quarter. 86.67% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

A number of analysts have weighed in on the stock. JMP Securities increased their target price on shares of D.R. Horton from $130.00 to $140.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Friday, July 21st. Citigroup increased their target price on shares of D.R. Horton from $140.00 to $148.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Monday, July 24th. Keefe, Bruyette & Woods increased their target price on shares of D.R. Horton from $125.00 to $142.00 and gave the stock a “market perform” rating in a report on Tuesday, July 25th. Argus increased their target price on shares of D.R. Horton from $135.00 to $145.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Monday, July 24th. Finally, Bank of America increased their price objective on shares of D.R. Horton from $122.00 to $130.00 in a report on Wednesday, June 14th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have issued a hold rating and eleven have issued a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, D.R. Horton presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $135.50.

Insider Activity

In other news, Director Michael R. Buchanan sold 1,639 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Monday, August 7th. The shares were sold at an average price of $127.03, for a total value of $208,202.17. Following the sale, the director now owns 470 shares in the company, valued at $59,704.10. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. In other D.R. Horton news, Director Michael R. Buchanan sold 1,639 shares of D.R. Horton stock in a transaction on Monday, August 7th. The shares were sold at an average price of $127.03, for a total transaction of $208,202.17. Following the sale, the director now owns 470 shares in the company, valued at $59,704.10. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. Also, CFO Bill W. Wheat sold 32,000 shares of D.R. Horton stock in a transaction on Tuesday, June 20th. The stock was sold at an average price of $117.81, for a total transaction of $3,769,920.00. Following the sale, the chief financial officer now owns 219,115 shares in the company, valued at approximately $25,813,938.15. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders own 0.61% of the company’s stock.

D.R. Horton Stock Performance

NYSE:DHI opened at $114.94 on Friday. D.R. Horton, Inc. has a twelve month low of $66.01 and a twelve month high of $132.30. The company has a current ratio of 6.97, a quick ratio of 1.41 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.28. The company has a 50-day moving average of $122.74 and a 200-day moving average of $109.36. The firm has a market cap of $38.88 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 8.17, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.48 and a beta of 1.54.

D.R. Horton (NYSE:DHI – Get Free Report) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, July 20th. The construction company reported $3.90 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $2.82 by $1.08. D.R. Horton had a net margin of 14.07% and a return on equity of 23.31%. The company had revenue of $9.73 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $8.27 billion. During the same period last year, the company posted $4.67 earnings per share. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 10.7% on a year-over-year basis. Analysts forecast that D.R. Horton, Inc. will post 13.18 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

D.R. Horton Dividend Announcement

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, August 14th. Stockholders of record on Monday, August 7th were given a $0.25 dividend. This represents a $1.00 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.87%. The ex-dividend date was Friday, August 4th. D.R. Horton’s dividend payout ratio is 7.11%.

D.R. Horton Profile

D.R. Horton, Inc operates as a homebuilding company in East, North, Southeast, South Central, Southwest, and Northwest regions in the United States. It engages in the acquisition and development of land; and construction and sale of residential homes in 106 markets across 33 states under the names of D.R.

