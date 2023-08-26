Envestnet Asset Management Inc. Has $102.97 Million Stock Position in SPDR Dow Jones Industrial Average ETF Trust (NYSEARCA:DIA)

Envestnet Asset Management Inc. reduced its stake in shares of SPDR Dow Jones Industrial Average ETF Trust (NYSEARCA:DIA – Free Report) by 3.6% during the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 309,570 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock after selling 11,673 shares during the quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc.’s holdings in SPDR Dow Jones Industrial Average ETF Trust were worth $102,969,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other large investors also recently modified their holdings of the company. Freedom Wealth Alliance LLC acquired a new stake in shares of SPDR Dow Jones Industrial Average ETF Trust during the fourth quarter valued at about $25,000. ST Germain D J Co. Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of SPDR Dow Jones Industrial Average ETF Trust during the fourth quarter valued at about $27,000. Grove Bank & Trust boosted its stake in shares of SPDR Dow Jones Industrial Average ETF Trust by 284.0% during the first quarter. Grove Bank & Trust now owns 96 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $32,000 after purchasing an additional 71 shares in the last quarter. Richard W. Paul & Associates LLC acquired a new stake in shares of SPDR Dow Jones Industrial Average ETF Trust during the fourth quarter valued at about $33,000. Finally, Wealth CMT acquired a new stake in shares of SPDR Dow Jones Industrial Average ETF Trust during the first quarter valued at about $49,000. 30.03% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

SPDR Dow Jones Industrial Average ETF Trust Price Performance

Shares of DIA stock opened at $343.55 on Friday. The business’s 50-day moving average price is $346.64 and its 200-day moving average price is $337.90. SPDR Dow Jones Industrial Average ETF Trust has a 12 month low of $286.62 and a 12 month high of $356.70.

SPDR Dow Jones Industrial Average ETF Trust Profile

SPDR Dow Jones Industrial Average ETF Trust (the Trust) is a unit investment, which issues securities called trust units or units. The Trust seeks to provide investment results that, before expenses, generally correspond to the price and yields performance of the Dow Jones Industrial Average. The Dow Jones Industrial Average is an Index of 30 blue chip United States stocks.

