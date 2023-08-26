Envestnet Asset Management Inc. Has $114.15 Million Stock Holdings in First Trust Capital Strength ETF (NASDAQ:FTCS)

Envestnet Asset Management Inc. lifted its holdings in First Trust Capital Strength ETF (NASDAQ:FTCS – Free Report) by 2.1% in the 1st quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The firm owned 1,564,973 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 31,601 shares during the quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc.’s holdings in First Trust Capital Strength ETF were worth $114,149,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also modified their holdings of FTCS. WealthShield Partners LLC acquired a new position in shares of First Trust Capital Strength ETF in the 1st quarter valued at approximately $49,000. Cullen Frost Bankers Inc. acquired a new position in First Trust Capital Strength ETF during the 1st quarter worth approximately $89,000. Lansing Street Advisors acquired a new position in First Trust Capital Strength ETF during the 1st quarter worth approximately $110,000. Signaturefd LLC boosted its position in First Trust Capital Strength ETF by 19.8% during the 1st quarter. Signaturefd LLC now owns 2,385 shares of the company’s stock worth $174,000 after acquiring an additional 395 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Commerce Bank acquired a new position in First Trust Capital Strength ETF during the 4th quarter worth approximately $200,000.

Get First Trust Capital Strength ETF alerts:

First Trust Capital Strength ETF Stock Up 0.7 %

NASDAQ:FTCS opened at $75.63 on Friday. First Trust Capital Strength ETF has a twelve month low of $66.01 and a twelve month high of $79.34. The company has a market cap of $8.77 billion, a P/E ratio of 19.66 and a beta of 0.86. The business has a 50 day moving average price of $75.42 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $73.94.

First Trust Capital Strength ETF Cuts Dividend

First Trust Capital Strength ETF Company Profile

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, June 30th. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, June 28th were paid a dividend of $0.2368 per share. This represents a $0.95 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.25%. The ex-dividend date was Tuesday, June 27th.

(Free Report)

First Trust Capital Strength ETF, formerly First Trust Strategic Value Index Fund, seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield (before the Fund’s fees and expenses) of an equity index called the Credit Suisse U.S. Value Index, Powered by HOLT (the Index). The Index is developed, maintained and sponsored by Credit Suisse Securities (USA) LLC and Credit Suisse Group AG (collectively, the Index Provider).

Featured Stories

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding FTCS? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for First Trust Capital Strength ETF (NASDAQ:FTCS – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for First Trust Capital Strength ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for First Trust Capital Strength ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.