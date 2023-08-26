Envestnet Asset Management Inc. Has $119.23 Million Holdings in Goldman Sachs Access U.S. Aggregate Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:GCOR)

Envestnet Asset Management Inc. grew its holdings in Goldman Sachs Access U.S. Aggregate Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:GCORFree Report) by 20.8% in the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 2,826,032 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 487,281 shares during the period. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. owned 25.01% of Goldman Sachs Access U.S. Aggregate Bond ETF worth $119,230,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in the business. Ellevest Inc. acquired a new stake in Goldman Sachs Access U.S. Aggregate Bond ETF in the first quarter valued at about $25,000. Bank of America Corp DE lifted its stake in Goldman Sachs Access U.S. Aggregate Bond ETF by 58.3% in the 1st quarter. Bank of America Corp DE now owns 1,613 shares of the company’s stock valued at $74,000 after purchasing an additional 594 shares during the last quarter. CWM LLC acquired a new position in shares of Goldman Sachs Access U.S. Aggregate Bond ETF during the first quarter worth $117,000. Perennial Investment Advisors LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Goldman Sachs Access U.S. Aggregate Bond ETF by 6.9% during the 4th quarter. Perennial Investment Advisors LLC now owns 7,506 shares of the company’s stock valued at $308,000 after acquiring an additional 487 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Global Retirement Partners LLC grew its position in Goldman Sachs Access U.S. Aggregate Bond ETF by 14.4% during the 1st quarter. Global Retirement Partners LLC now owns 7,974 shares of the company’s stock worth $338,000 after acquiring an additional 1,004 shares during the last quarter.

Goldman Sachs Access U.S. Aggregate Bond ETF Trading Down 0.0 %

NYSEARCA:GCOR opened at $40.59 on Friday. Goldman Sachs Access U.S. Aggregate Bond ETF has a one year low of $39.47 and a one year high of $43.33. The firm’s 50 day simple moving average is $41.12 and its 200 day simple moving average is $41.56.

About Goldman Sachs Access U.S. Aggregate Bond ETF

The Goldman Sachs Access U.S. Aggregate Bond ETF (GCOR) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the FTSE Goldman Sachs US Broad Bond index. The fund tracks a broad-maturity, USD-denominated, investment-grade taxable bond index which screens securities for fundamental criteria. GCOR was launched on Sep 8, 2020 and is managed by Goldman Sachs.

