Envestnet Asset Management Inc. Has $121.26 Million Holdings in The TJX Companies, Inc. (NYSE:TJX)

Envestnet Asset Management Inc. boosted its position in The TJX Companies, Inc. (NYSE:TJX – Free Report) by 105.1% in the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 3,166,767 shares of the apparel and home fashions retailer’s stock after purchasing an additional 1,623,045 shares during the period. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. owned 0.28% of TJX Companies worth $121,261,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other large investors have also recently bought and sold shares of TJX. Householder Group Estate & Retirement Specialist LLC bought a new stake in TJX Companies during the 1st quarter worth approximately $25,000. ICA Group Wealth Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of TJX Companies in the fourth quarter worth $27,000. Lakewood Asset Management LLC bought a new position in TJX Companies during the 4th quarter worth $28,000. Freedom Wealth Alliance LLC acquired a new position in shares of TJX Companies in the fourth quarter worth approximately $28,000. Finally, New Hampshire Trust acquired a new stake in TJX Companies during the 4th quarter valued at approximately $31,000. 92.26% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Shares of TJX opened at $88.82 on Friday. The TJX Companies, Inc. has a 1-year low of $59.78 and a 1-year high of $90.30. The company has a current ratio of 1.20, a quick ratio of 0.56 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.43. The firm has a fifty day simple moving average of $85.44 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $80.48. The firm has a market cap of $102.08 billion, a PE ratio of 26.05, a P/E/G ratio of 2.13 and a beta of 0.92.

TJX Companies ( NYSE:TJX Get Free Report ) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, August 16th. The apparel and home fashions retailer reported $0.85 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.77 by $0.08. The company had revenue of $12.76 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $12.45 billion. TJX Companies had a net margin of 7.77% and a return on equity of 62.61%. The firm’s revenue was up 7.7% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the firm posted $0.69 EPS. On average, equities analysts anticipate that The TJX Companies, Inc. will post 3.72 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, August 31st. Investors of record on Thursday, August 10th will be given a dividend of $0.3325 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, August 9th. This represents a $1.33 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.50%. TJX Companies’s payout ratio is 39.00%.

In related news, EVP Kenneth Canestrari sold 4,197 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, August 23rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $90.00, for a total value of $377,730.00. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 115,223 shares in the company, valued at approximately $10,370,070. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through this link. In related news, EVP Kenneth Canestrari sold 4,197 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, August 23rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $90.00, for a total transaction of $377,730.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 115,223 shares in the company, valued at approximately $10,370,070. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, CEO Ernie Herrman sold 45,000 shares of TJX Companies stock in a transaction on Thursday, August 17th. The stock was sold at an average price of $89.04, for a total transaction of $4,006,800.00. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 642,098 shares in the company, valued at approximately $57,172,405.92. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Company insiders own 0.13% of the company’s stock.

Several equities analysts recently issued reports on TJX shares. Jefferies Financial Group boosted their target price on shares of TJX Companies from $105.00 to $110.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, August 17th. Wells Fargo & Company boosted their price target on TJX Companies from $80.00 to $88.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Thursday, August 17th. StockNews.com began coverage on shares of TJX Companies in a research report on Thursday, August 17th. They set a “buy” rating for the company. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft upped their price objective on shares of TJX Companies from $85.00 to $86.00 in a report on Thursday, May 18th. Finally, Citigroup lifted their price target on shares of TJX Companies from $90.00 to $103.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, August 17th. Three analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seventeen have issued a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $94.95.

The TJX Companies, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, operates as an off-price apparel and home fashions retailer in the United States, Canada, Europe, and Australia. It operates through four segments: Marmaxx, HomeGoods, TJX Canada, and TJX International. The company sells family apparel, including footwear and accessories; home fashions, such as home basics, furniture, rugs, lighting products, giftware, soft home products, decorative accessories, tabletop, and cookware, as well as expanded pet, kids, and gourmet food departments; jewelry and accessories; and other merchandise.

