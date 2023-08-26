Envestnet Asset Management Inc. Has $94.92 Million Stock Holdings in Veeva Systems Inc. (NYSE:VEEV)

Envestnet Asset Management Inc. raised its stake in shares of Veeva Systems Inc. (NYSE:VEEV – Free Report) by 24.7% during the 1st quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The firm owned 516,446 shares of the technology company’s stock after purchasing an additional 102,367 shares during the quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc.’s holdings in Veeva Systems were worth $94,918,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Penserra Capital Management LLC boosted its position in shares of Veeva Systems by 9.3% in the fourth quarter. Penserra Capital Management LLC now owns 729 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $117,000 after acquiring an additional 62 shares during the period. Toroso Investments LLC boosted its position in shares of Veeva Systems by 4.9% in the third quarter. Toroso Investments LLC now owns 1,318 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $217,000 after acquiring an additional 62 shares during the period. Forum Financial Management LP boosted its position in shares of Veeva Systems by 6.6% in the first quarter. Forum Financial Management LP now owns 1,038 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $220,000 after acquiring an additional 64 shares during the period. Patriot Financial Group Insurance Agency LLC boosted its position in shares of Veeva Systems by 1.9% in the first quarter. Patriot Financial Group Insurance Agency LLC now owns 3,511 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $645,000 after acquiring an additional 65 shares during the period. Finally, Cullen Frost Bankers Inc. boosted its position in shares of Veeva Systems by 2.9% in the first quarter. Cullen Frost Bankers Inc. now owns 2,426 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $446,000 after acquiring an additional 69 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 89.65% of the company’s stock.

Insider Buying and Selling

In related news, Director Paul Edward Chamberlain sold 160 shares of Veeva Systems stock in a transaction dated Monday, June 12th. The stock was sold at an average price of $189.22, for a total value of $30,275.20. Following the completion of the sale, the director now directly owns 16,942 shares in the company, valued at $3,205,765.24. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. In other Veeva Systems news, Director Timothy S. Cabral sold 12,036 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, June 2nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $200.05, for a total transaction of $2,407,801.80. Following the transaction, the director now owns 71,078 shares in the company, valued at $14,219,153.90. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through this link. Also, Director Paul Edward Chamberlain sold 160 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, June 12th. The stock was sold at an average price of $189.22, for a total value of $30,275.20. Following the transaction, the director now owns 16,942 shares in the company, valued at approximately $3,205,765.24. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 15,425 shares of company stock worth $3,078,109 over the last three months. 10.98% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Veeva Systems Stock Performance

Shares of NYSE:VEEV opened at $189.30 on Friday. Veeva Systems Inc. has a twelve month low of $151.02 and a twelve month high of $218.33. The firm has a market cap of $30.33 billion, a PE ratio of 59.16, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.41 and a beta of 0.96. The business has a fifty day moving average of $197.58 and a 200-day moving average of $183.90.

Veeva Systems (NYSE:VEEV – Get Free Report) last announced its earnings results on Wednesday, May 31st. The technology company reported $0.47 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.38 by $0.09. Veeva Systems had a return on equity of 10.88% and a net margin of 23.85%. The company had revenue of $526.33 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $515.47 million. On average, analysts anticipate that Veeva Systems Inc. will post 2.7 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

VEEV has been the subject of several research reports. Barclays increased their price objective on Veeva Systems from $203.00 to $225.00 in a research report on Friday, June 23rd. Truist Financial raised their target price on Veeva Systems from $195.00 to $204.00 in a research report on Thursday, June 8th. UBS Group reduced their target price on Veeva Systems from $190.00 to $175.00 in a research report on Monday, May 22nd. Morgan Stanley cut Veeva Systems from an “equal weight” rating to an “underweight” rating and set a $181.00 target price for the company. in a research report on Wednesday, June 28th. Finally, Robert W. Baird reaffirmed an “outperform” rating and issued a $235.00 target price on shares of Veeva Systems in a research report on Friday, June 30th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have assigned a hold rating and thirteen have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, Veeva Systems presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $206.86.

Veeva Systems Company Profile

Veeva Systems Inc provides cloud-based software for the life sciences industry. It offers Veeva Commercial Cloud, a suite of software and data solutions, such as Veeva customer relationship management (CRM) that enable customer-facing employees at pharmaceutical and biotechnology companies; Veeva Vault PromoMats, an end-to-end content and digital asset management solution; Veeva Vault Medical that provides source of medical content across multiple channels and geographies; Veeva Crossix, an analytics platform for pharmaceutical brands; Veeva OpenData, a customer reference data solution; Veeva Link, a data application that allows link to generate real-time intelligence; and Veeva Compass includes de-identified and longitudinal patient data for the United States.

