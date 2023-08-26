Envestnet Asset Management Inc. Raises Holdings in Fortinet, Inc. (NASDAQ:FTNT)

Envestnet Asset Management Inc. raised its holdings in shares of Fortinet, Inc. (NASDAQ:FTNT – Free Report) by 98.0% during the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 1,516,858 shares of the software maker’s stock after purchasing an additional 750,757 shares during the period. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. owned approximately 0.19% of Fortinet worth $100,810,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. ST Germain D J Co. Inc. purchased a new position in shares of Fortinet in the 4th quarter worth $26,000. SJS Investment Consulting Inc. raised its holdings in Fortinet by 1,947.6% in the 1st quarter. SJS Investment Consulting Inc. now owns 430 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $29,000 after purchasing an additional 409 shares during the period. North Star Investment Management Corp. raised its holdings in Fortinet by 85.1% in the 1st quarter. North Star Investment Management Corp. now owns 435 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $29,000 after purchasing an additional 200 shares during the period. Retirement Group LLC bought a new position in Fortinet in the 4th quarter worth $30,000. Finally, Resurgent Financial Advisors LLC bought a new position in Fortinet in the 4th quarter worth $31,000. 64.21% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Shares of NASDAQ:FTNT opened at $58.81 on Friday. The company has a market capitalization of $46.19 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 44.22, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.56 and a beta of 1.16. Fortinet, Inc. has a 52 week low of $42.61 and a 52 week high of $81.24. The company has a quick ratio of 1.29, a current ratio of 1.39 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 3.09. The firm has a 50 day moving average of $70.33 and a 200 day moving average of $66.58.

Fortinet ( NASDAQ:FTNT Get Free Report ) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, August 3rd. The software maker reported $0.38 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.34 by $0.04. The business had revenue of $1.29 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.30 billion. Fortinet had a negative return on equity of 698.28% and a net margin of 21.24%. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 25.5% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the firm posted $0.18 earnings per share. On average, sell-side analysts predict that Fortinet, Inc. will post 1.24 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

FTNT has been the topic of a number of recent research reports. Piper Sandler raised their target price on Fortinet from $64.00 to $65.00 in a report on Friday, May 5th. Wedbush decreased their target price on Fortinet from $70.00 to $69.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a report on Friday, August 4th. Scotiabank decreased their price target on Fortinet from $90.00 to $71.00 and set a “sector outperform” rating on the stock in a report on Friday, August 4th. Barclays decreased their price target on Fortinet from $86.00 to $71.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a report on Friday, August 4th. Finally, Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft raised their price target on Fortinet from $63.00 to $65.00 in a report on Friday, May 5th. Eight equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twenty-six have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Fortinet has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $73.42.

In other Fortinet news, CFO Keith Jensen sold 24,715 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, August 23rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $58.99, for a total value of $1,457,937.85. Following the completion of the sale, the chief financial officer now owns 4,583 shares in the company, valued at approximately $270,351.17. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. In related news, VP Michael Xie sold 5,885 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, August 2nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $75.05, for a total transaction of $441,669.25. Following the completion of the transaction, the vice president now owns 29,727,018 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,231,012,700.90. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, CFO Keith Jensen sold 24,715 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, August 23rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $58.99, for a total transaction of $1,457,937.85. Following the transaction, the chief financial officer now directly owns 4,583 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $270,351.17. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 67,218 shares of company stock worth $4,429,412 in the last 90 days. Insiders own 17.54% of the company’s stock.

Fortinet, Inc provides cybersecurity and networking solutions worldwide. It offers FortiGate hardware and software licenses that provide various security and networking functions, including firewall, intrusion prevention, anti-malware, virtual private network, application control, web filtering, anti-spam, and wide area network acceleration.

