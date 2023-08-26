Envestnet Asset Management Inc. Sells 66,463 Shares of iShares S&P Mid-Cap 400 Growth ETF (NYSEARCA:IJK)

Envestnet Asset Management Inc. decreased its position in iShares S&P Mid-Cap 400 Growth ETF (NYSEARCA:IJK – Free Report) by 4.2% during the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the SEC. The fund owned 1,530,421 shares of the company’s stock after selling 66,463 shares during the quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. owned 1.49% of iShares S&P Mid-Cap 400 Growth ETF worth $109,440,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other large investors have also made changes to their positions in the company. Clearstead Trust LLC bought a new stake in iShares S&P Mid-Cap 400 Growth ETF during the 1st quarter worth about $26,000. Trustcore Financial Services LLC bought a new stake in iShares S&P Mid-Cap 400 Growth ETF during the 4th quarter worth about $29,000. Edge Capital Group LLC bought a new stake in iShares S&P Mid-Cap 400 Growth ETF during the 4th quarter worth about $32,000. Advisors Preferred LLC bought a new stake in iShares S&P Mid-Cap 400 Growth ETF during the 4th quarter worth about $34,000. Finally, Milestone Investment Advisors LLC bought a new position in shares of iShares S&P Mid-Cap 400 Growth ETF in the 4th quarter valued at about $42,000.

Get iShares S&P Mid-Cap 400 Growth ETF alerts:

iShares S&P Mid-Cap 400 Growth ETF Trading Up 0.5 %

Shares of NYSEARCA IJK opened at $74.47 on Friday. The firm has a market capitalization of $7.88 billion, a PE ratio of 15.73 and a beta of 1.08. iShares S&P Mid-Cap 400 Growth ETF has a 1 year low of $62.01 and a 1 year high of $78.28. The firm’s 50-day moving average is $75.57 and its 200-day moving average is $72.77.

iShares S&P Mid-Cap 400 Growth ETF Company Profile

iShares S&P Mid-Cap 400 Growth ETF, formerly iShares S&P MidCap 400 Growth Index Fund (the Fund), is an exchange traded fund. The Fund seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance of the S&P MidCap 400 Growth Index (the Index). The Index measures the performance of the mid-capitalization growth sector of the United States equity market and consists of those stocks in the S&P MidCap 400 Index exhibiting the strongest growth characteristics.

Featured Articles

Receive News & Ratings for iShares S&P Mid-Cap 400 Growth ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for iShares S&P Mid-Cap 400 Growth ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.