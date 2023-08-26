EPAM Systems, Inc. (NYSE:EPAM) Shares Bought by American Century Companies Inc.

American Century Companies Inc. boosted its position in EPAM Systems, Inc. (NYSE:EPAM – Free Report) by 4.2% in the 1st quarter, according to its most recent filing with the SEC. The firm owned 288,354 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock after acquiring an additional 11,674 shares during the period. American Century Companies Inc. owned about 0.50% of EPAM Systems worth $86,218,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in the business. Cetera Advisor Networks LLC increased its holdings in shares of EPAM Systems by 36.0% during the 1st quarter. Cetera Advisor Networks LLC now owns 842 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock worth $250,000 after buying an additional 223 shares during the last quarter. Private Advisor Group LLC grew its holdings in shares of EPAM Systems by 14.4% during the 1st quarter. Private Advisor Group LLC now owns 1,034 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock worth $307,000 after purchasing an additional 130 shares during the period. Panagora Asset Management Inc. increased its position in EPAM Systems by 100.7% during the 1st quarter. Panagora Asset Management Inc. now owns 2,413 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock worth $716,000 after purchasing an additional 1,211 shares in the last quarter. Commonwealth of Pennsylvania Public School Empls Retrmt SYS increased its position in EPAM Systems by 6.6% during the 1st quarter. Commonwealth of Pennsylvania Public School Empls Retrmt SYS now owns 7,589 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock worth $2,251,000 after purchasing an additional 470 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Blair William & Co. IL lifted its position in EPAM Systems by 0.4% during the first quarter. Blair William & Co. IL now owns 17,528 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock valued at $5,199,000 after buying an additional 68 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 91.78% of the company’s stock.

EPAM has been the subject of several recent research reports. Scotiabank began coverage on shares of EPAM Systems in a research report on Wednesday. They issued a “sector perform” rating and a $265.00 price objective for the company. Citigroup raised their price objective on EPAM Systems from $240.00 to $270.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research report on Friday, August 4th. Stifel Nicolaus decreased their target price on EPAM Systems from $320.00 to $240.00 in a research report on Tuesday, June 6th. Morgan Stanley raised their target price on EPAM Systems from $220.00 to $235.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a report on Friday, August 4th. Finally, Barclays upped their price target on EPAM Systems from $250.00 to $265.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a report on Friday, August 4th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, ten have issued a hold rating and five have issued a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, the company has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $308.79.

Shares of NYSE EPAM opened at $244.08 on Friday. The company has a quick ratio of 4.92, a current ratio of 4.92 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.01. The stock’s 50 day moving average price is $235.05 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $264.08. EPAM Systems, Inc. has a 52-week low of $197.99 and a 52-week high of $446.70. The stock has a market capitalization of $14.15 billion, a P/E ratio of 27.12, a PEG ratio of 6.39 and a beta of 1.49.

EPAM Systems (NYSE:EPAM – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, August 3rd. The information technology services provider reported $2.21 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.88 by $0.33. The firm had revenue of $1.17 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.16 billion. EPAM Systems had a return on equity of 18.60% and a net margin of 11.02%. On average, analysts anticipate that EPAM Systems, Inc. will post 8.06 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In related news, Director Eugene Roman sold 1,552 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, August 8th. The shares were sold at an average price of $237.44, for a total transaction of $368,506.88. Following the completion of the sale, the director now owns 982 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $233,166.08. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through this link. Insiders own 3.20% of the company’s stock.

EPAM Systems, Inc provides digital platform engineering and software development services worldwide. The company offers engineering services, including requirements analysis and platform selection, customization, cross-platform migration, implementation, and integration; infrastructure management services, such as software development, testing, and maintenance with private, public, and infrastructure management for application, database, network, server, storage, and systems operations management, as well as monitoring, incident notification, and resolution services; and maintenance and support services.

