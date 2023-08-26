EPR Properties (NYSE:EPR) Receives Consensus Rating of “Hold” from Brokerages

Shares of EPR Properties (NYSE:EPR – Get Free Report) have earned an average recommendation of “Hold” from the six analysts that are covering the firm, MarketBeat reports. Four research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and two have given a buy rating to the company. The average 12 month price target among brokers that have issued ratings on the stock in the last year is $49.79.

EPR has been the topic of several research analyst reports. Citigroup upped their price objective on EPR Properties from $40.00 to $49.50 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research note on Friday, June 30th. Truist Financial increased their target price on EPR Properties from $45.00 to $48.00 in a research note on Thursday, June 15th. SpectralCast restated a “maintains” rating on shares of EPR Properties in a research note on Friday, June 30th. 58.com reiterated a “maintains” rating on shares of EPR Properties in a research report on Friday, June 30th. Finally, Stifel Nicolaus upped their price target on shares of EPR Properties from $47.00 to $50.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a research note on Friday, June 30th.

Get EPR Properties alerts:

Read Our Latest Stock Analysis on EPR Properties

EPR Properties Stock Performance

EPR Properties Announces Dividend

Shares of EPR stock opened at $43.91 on Friday. EPR Properties has a one year low of $33.92 and a one year high of $47.71. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.13, a current ratio of 8.35 and a quick ratio of 8.35. The stock has a market cap of $3.31 billion, a P/E ratio of 23.56 and a beta of 1.66. The company has a fifty day moving average price of $44.82 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $42.18.

The business also recently announced a monthly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, September 15th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, August 31st will be given a $0.275 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, August 30th. This represents a $3.30 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 7.52%. EPR Properties’s dividend payout ratio is currently 176.47%.

Institutional Trading of EPR Properties

Hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Moody National Bank Trust Division grew its holdings in shares of EPR Properties by 2.0% during the second quarter. Moody National Bank Trust Division now owns 11,410 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $534,000 after purchasing an additional 221 shares during the last quarter. M&T Bank Corp lifted its position in shares of EPR Properties by 2.3% in the 1st quarter. M&T Bank Corp now owns 11,138 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $424,000 after purchasing an additional 248 shares during the period. Van ECK Associates Corp boosted its stake in shares of EPR Properties by 3.1% in the 2nd quarter. Van ECK Associates Corp now owns 8,399 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $393,000 after purchasing an additional 255 shares during the last quarter. 1620 Investment Advisors Inc. raised its stake in EPR Properties by 2.0% during the first quarter. 1620 Investment Advisors Inc. now owns 13,444 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $512,000 after buying an additional 261 shares during the last quarter. Finally, BNP Paribas Arbitrage SNC lifted its holdings in EPR Properties by 2.4% in the first quarter. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SNC now owns 12,327 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $470,000 after buying an additional 285 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 77.81% of the company’s stock.

About EPR Properties

(Get Free Report

EPR Properties (NYSE:EPR) is the leading diversified experiential net lease real estate investment trust (REIT), specializing in select enduring experiential properties in the real estate industry. We focus on real estate venues that create value by facilitating out of home leisure and recreation experiences where consumers choose to spend their discretionary time and money.

Further Reading

Receive News & Ratings for EPR Properties Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for EPR Properties and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.