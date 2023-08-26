Ergo Achieves Self Reported Market Capitalization of $80.89 Million (ERG)

Ergo (ERG) traded down 2.3% against the US dollar during the 24-hour period ending at 9:00 AM Eastern on August 26th. One Ergo coin can currently be purchased for about $1.11 or 0.00004264 BTC on popular exchanges. Ergo has a total market cap of $80.89 million and $233,104.59 worth of Ergo was traded on exchanges in the last day. During the last week, Ergo has traded down 2.3% against the US dollar.

Here is how related cryptocurrencies have performed during the last day:

Get Ergo alerts:

Bitcoin (BTC) traded 0.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $26,018.39 or 1.00000000 BTC.

Dogecoin (DOGE) traded 0.7% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0628 or 0.00000242 BTC.

Litecoin (LTC) traded up 0.8% against the dollar and now trades at $65.36 or 0.00251212 BTC.

Bitcoin Cash (BCH) traded down 0.6% against the dollar and now trades at $189.60 or 0.00728709 BTC.

UNUS SED LEO (LEO) traded up 0.3% against the dollar and now trades at $3.85 or 0.00014782 BTC.

Monero (XMR) traded up 3.2% against the dollar and now trades at $143.18 or 0.00550292 BTC.

Ethereum Classic (ETC) traded 0.9% lower against the dollar and now trades at $15.81 or 0.00060772 BTC.

DEI (DEI) traded 0.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0178 or 0.00000068 BTC.

NyanCoin (NYAN) traded 2.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $2.40 or 0.00008809 BTC.

Bitcoin SV (BSV) traded 0.9% lower against the dollar and now trades at $30.02 or 0.00115382 BTC.

Ergo Profile

Ergo (ERG) is a proof-of-work (PoW) coin that uses the Autolykos hashing algorithm. It launched on July 1st, 2019. Ergo’s total supply is 59,756,145 coins and its circulating supply is 72,904,965 coins. Ergo’s official website is ergoplatform.org. Ergo’s official message board is www.ergoforum.org. The Reddit community for Ergo is https://reddit.com/r/ergonauts and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here. Ergo’s official Twitter account is @ergo_platform and its Facebook page is accessible here.

Ergo Coin Trading

According to CryptoCompare, “Ergo (ERG) is a decentralized, blockchain-based platform designed for secure and efficient financial contracts, utilizing advanced Sigma protocols and blockchain technology. It was developed by Alex Chepurnoy and Dmitry Meshkov, experts in cryptography and blockchain. The ERG token, native to the Ergo platform, is used for transaction fees, to execute smart contracts, and in DeFi applications such as lending, borrowing, and yield farming. The platform uses a unique Proof-of-Work consensus algorithm, “Autolykos,” offering enhanced ASIC-resistance and security, with miners rewarded in ERG tokens. Before Ergo’s launch, Ergo First Year Tokens (EFYT) were distributed on the Waves platform to build a community and fundraise. These were swapped with a fraction of ERG tokens after the mainnet launch in July 2019.”

It is usually not possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Ergo directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to trade Ergo should first buy Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Coinbase, Gemini or Changelly. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to buy Ergo using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

Receive News & Updates for Ergo Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for Ergo and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.