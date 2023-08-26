Essent Group Ltd. (NYSE:ESNT) SVP Sells $747,000.00 in Stock

Essent Group Ltd. (NYSE:ESNT – Get Free Report) SVP Mary Lourdes Gibbons sold 15,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, August 23rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $49.80, for a total value of $747,000.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the senior vice president now directly owns 261,324 shares in the company, valued at approximately $13,013,935.20. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website.

Essent Group Stock Performance

ESNT opened at $50.55 on Friday. The stock has a market cap of $5.41 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 8.11, a P/E/G ratio of 0.79 and a beta of 1.15. The stock’s 50 day moving average price is $48.79 and its 200-day moving average price is $44.61. Essent Group Ltd. has a one year low of $34.27 and a one year high of $53.66.

Essent Group (NYSE:ESNT – Get Free Report) last released its earnings results on Friday, August 4th. The financial services provider reported $1.61 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.51 by $0.10. The firm had revenue of $260.10 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $262.07 million. Essent Group had a return on equity of 14.74% and a net margin of 66.31%. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 6.4% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm posted $2.16 earnings per share. As a group, analysts predict that Essent Group Ltd. will post 6.38 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Essent Group Dividend Announcement

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, September 11th. Stockholders of record on Friday, September 1st will be paid a dividend of $0.25 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, August 31st. This represents a $1.00 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.98%. Essent Group’s dividend payout ratio is 16.05%.

A number of equities analysts have weighed in on the stock. The Goldman Sachs Group upped their price target on shares of Essent Group from $50.00 to $56.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research report on Tuesday, August 8th. Royal Bank of Canada upped their target price on shares of Essent Group from $51.00 to $59.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Monday, August 7th. BTIG Research upped their target price on shares of Essent Group from $50.00 to $55.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, August 4th. Keefe, Bruyette & Woods downgraded shares of Essent Group from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating and set a $50.00 target price for the company. in a report on Monday, June 12th. Finally, Bank of America upped their target price on shares of Essent Group from $50.00 to $59.00 in a report on Sunday, August 6th. Four equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, Essent Group presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $54.29.

Institutional Trading of Essent Group

Large investors have recently modified their holdings of the company. Acadian Asset Management LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Essent Group in the second quarter valued at approximately $31,000. Parkside Financial Bank & Trust lifted its holdings in Essent Group by 25.5% during the second quarter. Parkside Financial Bank & Trust now owns 1,155 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $54,000 after buying an additional 235 shares during the period. Lazard Asset Management LLC lifted its holdings in Essent Group by 43.9% during the first quarter. Lazard Asset Management LLC now owns 1,668 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $68,000 after buying an additional 509 shares during the period. Counterpoint Mutual Funds LLC purchased a new stake in Essent Group during the first quarter worth $83,000. Finally, AXS Investments LLC purchased a new stake in Essent Group during the second quarter worth $86,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 93.34% of the company’s stock.

About Essent Group

Essent Group Ltd., through its subsidiaries, provides private mortgage insurance and reinsurance for mortgages secured by residential properties located in the United States. Its mortgage insurance products include primary, pool, and master policy. The company also provides information technology maintenance and development services; customer support-related services; underwriting consulting; and contract underwriting services.

Featured Articles

