Ethereum (ETH) Hits Market Capitalization of $197.94 Billion

Ethereum (ETH) traded down 0.4% against the U.S. dollar during the 24 hour period ending at 23:00 PM Eastern on August 26th. One Ethereum coin can currently be purchased for about $1,646.55 or 0.06331928 BTC on exchanges. In the last seven days, Ethereum has traded 1.4% lower against the U.S. dollar. Ethereum has a market cap of $197.94 billion and approximately $2.35 billion worth of Ethereum was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours.

Here’s how similar cryptocurrencies have performed in the last 24 hours:

Get Ethereum alerts:

Cardano (ADA) traded 0.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.26 or 0.00001003 BTC.

Avalanche (AVAX) traded up 0% against the dollar and now trades at $10.08 or 0.00038767 BTC.

Uniswap (UNI) traded up 0.8% against the dollar and now trades at $4.61 or 0.00017731 BTC.

Cosmos (ATOM) traded 1.9% lower against the dollar and now trades at $7.11 or 0.00027344 BTC.

Hedera (HBAR) traded 1.7% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0579 or 0.00000223 BTC.

Internet Computer (ICP) traded up 0.8% against the dollar and now trades at $3.55 or 0.00013640 BTC.

Cronos (CRO) traded down 0.2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0511 or 0.00000197 BTC.

NEAR Protocol (NEAR) traded 1.6% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.19 or 0.00004558 BTC.

Algorand (ALGO) traded down 1.5% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0952 or 0.00000366 BTC.

Kava (KAVA) traded 1.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.68 or 0.00002606 BTC.

About Ethereum

ETH is a proof-of-stake (PoS) coin that uses the Ethash hashing algorithm. Its genesis date was July 30th, 2015. Ethereum’s total supply is 120,214,787 coins. The official message board for Ethereum is forum.ethereum.org. The Reddit community for Ethereum is https://reddit.com/r/ethereum and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here. Ethereum’s official Twitter account is @ethereum and its Facebook page is accessible here. Ethereum’s official website is www.ethereum.org.

Buying and Selling Ethereum

According to CryptoCompare, “Ethereum is a decentralized platform for building smart contracts and decentralized applications. It has its own cryptocurrency, Ether, and enables users to transact and communicate without the need for a central authority. In contrast to Bitcoin, Ethereum is a general purpose blockchain that can be programmed for a wide range of tasks. It can be used for building apps and organizations, holding assets, and facilitating financial transactions while respecting user privacy and avoiding censorship. ETH, the native cryptocurrency of Ethereum, is used to fuel and secure the network, serve as collateral for the creation of other tokens, and support the Ethereum financial system. It has value as a means of paying transaction fees and as a store of value or tool for decentralized finance. ETH has also gained recognition through initial coin offerings.”

Investors seeking to trade Ethereum using U.S. dollars directly can do so using Gemini, Changelly or Coinbase.

Receive News & Updates for Ethereum Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for Ethereum and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.