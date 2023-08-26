Euro Coin Price Hits $1.08 on Exchanges (EUROC)

Euro Coin (EUROC) traded down 0.1% against the US dollar during the 24 hour period ending at 14:00 PM ET on August 26th. One Euro Coin token can now be purchased for approximately $1.08 or 0.00004153 BTC on exchanges. Over the last seven days, Euro Coin has traded 0.9% lower against the US dollar. Euro Coin has a market cap of $53.28 million and approximately $714,773.38 worth of Euro Coin was traded on exchanges in the last day.

Here’s how similar cryptocurrencies have performed over the last day:

Euro Coin Profile

Euro Coin’s genesis date was May 23rd, 2022. Euro Coin’s total supply is 49,335,493 tokens. Euro Coin’s official website is www.circle.com. Euro Coin’s official Twitter account is @circle and its Facebook page is accessible here.

Euro Coin Token Trading

According to CryptoCompare, “Euro Coin (EUROC) is a fully-reserved, euro-backed stablecoin developed and issued by Circle.”

It is usually not currently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Euro Coin directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to trade Euro Coin should first buy Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as GDAX, Changelly or Coinbase. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to buy Euro Coin using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

