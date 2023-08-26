EuroDry Ltd. (NASDAQ:EDRY) Short Interest Up 80.0% in August

EuroDry Ltd. (NASDAQ:EDRY – Get Free Report) saw a significant increase in short interest during the month of August. As of August 15th, there was short interest totalling 900 shares, an increase of 80.0% from the July 31st total of 500 shares. Currently, 0.1% of the shares of the company are short sold. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 7,500 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently 0.1 days.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

Institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the stock. UBS Group AG increased its holdings in shares of EuroDry by 304.0% in the fourth quarter. UBS Group AG now owns 2,731 shares of the company’s stock valued at $47,000 after purchasing an additional 2,055 shares during the period. Linden Thomas Advisory Services LLC acquired a new position in shares of EuroDry in the second quarter valued at approximately $155,000. B. Riley Wealth Advisors Inc. acquired a new position in shares of EuroDry in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $172,000. Susquehanna International Group LLP acquired a new position in shares of EuroDry in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $189,000. Finally, Renaissance Technologies LLC increased its holdings in shares of EuroDry by 43.3% in the second quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 37,700 shares of the company’s stock valued at $682,000 after purchasing an additional 11,400 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 1.82% of the company’s stock.

EuroDry Stock Performance

NASDAQ EDRY traded down $0.01 on Friday, reaching $14.10. The stock had a trading volume of 5,171 shares, compared to its average volume of 6,089. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.60, a quick ratio of 2.96 and a current ratio of 3.03. EuroDry has a 12-month low of $12.71 and a 12-month high of $19.35. The business’s 50-day moving average price is $14.16 and its 200 day moving average price is $15.52. The stock has a market cap of $40.04 million, a P/E ratio of 4.25 and a beta of 0.42.

EuroDry Company Profile

EuroDry Ltd., through its subsidiaries, provides ocean-going transportation services worldwide. The company owns and operates a fleet of drybulk carriers that transport major bulks, such as iron ore, coal, and grains; and minor bulks, including bauxite, phosphate, and fertilizers. EuroDry Ltd. was incorporated in 2018 and is based in Marousi, Greece.

