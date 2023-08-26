European Residential Real Estate Investment Trust (TSE:ERE.UN) Receives C$3.78 Average PT from Brokerages

Shares of European Residential Real Estate Investment Trust (TSE:ERE.UN – Get Free Report) have received an average rating of “Moderate Buy” from the six research firms that are currently covering the firm, MarketBeat reports. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold recommendation and four have assigned a buy recommendation to the company. The average 1-year price objective among analysts that have issued a report on the stock in the last year is C$3.78.

A number of brokerages have recently weighed in on ERE.UN. Royal Bank of Canada lowered European Residential Real Estate Investment Trust from an “outperform” rating to a “sector perform” rating and lowered their target price for the company from C$4.25 to C$3.50 in a research note on Friday, August 4th. Raymond James lowered their target price on European Residential Real Estate Investment Trust from C$4.00 to C$3.75 in a research note on Monday, July 17th. National Bankshares boosted their target price on European Residential Real Estate Investment Trust from C$2.90 to C$3.00 and gave the company a “sector perform” rating in a research note on Friday, August 4th. Finally, TD Securities cut their target price on European Residential Real Estate Investment Trust from C$4.00 to C$3.75 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, August 4th.

Get European Residential Real Estate Investment Trust alerts:

Get Our Latest Stock Report on ERE.UN

European Residential Real Estate Investment Trust Stock Performance

About European Residential Real Estate Investment Trust

European Residential Real Estate Investment Trust stock opened at C$2.54 on Friday. European Residential Real Estate Investment Trust has a 52-week low of C$2.48 and a 52-week high of C$3.88. The firm has a market capitalization of C$229.90 million, a P/E ratio of 9.77 and a beta of 1.18. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 288.44, a current ratio of 0.25 and a quick ratio of 0.20. The stock has a fifty day moving average price of C$2.77 and a two-hundred day moving average price of C$3.11.

(Get Free Report

European Residential Real Estate Investment Trust – ERES is an unincorporated, open-ended real estate investment trust. ERES’s REIT units are listed on the TSX under the symbol ERE.UN. ERES is Canada’s only European-focused multi-residential REIT, with a current initial focus on investing in high-quality multi-residential real estate properties in the Netherlands.

Further Reading

Receive News & Ratings for European Residential Real Estate Investment Trust Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for European Residential Real Estate Investment Trust and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.