Euroseas (NASDAQ:ESEA) Stock Price Passes Above 200-Day Moving Average of $20.34

Euroseas Ltd. (NASDAQ:ESEA – Get Free Report)’s share price crossed above its two hundred day moving average during trading on Thursday . The stock has a two hundred day moving average of $20.34 and traded as high as $25.97. Euroseas shares last traded at $25.42, with a volume of 28,061 shares traded.
Analyst Ratings Changes
Separately, StockNews.com initiated coverage on shares of Euroseas in a research report on Thursday, August 17th. They set a “buy” rating for the company.
Euroseas Trading Up 3.1 %
Euroseas Announces Dividend
The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Saturday, September 16th. Investors of record on Saturday, September 9th will be given a $0.50 dividend. This represents a $2.00 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 7.63%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, September 7th. Euroseas’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 13.69%.
Institutional Inflows and Outflows
Institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the stock. Millennium Management LLC grew its position in Euroseas by 57.1% during the second quarter. Millennium Management LLC now owns 136,234 shares of the shipping company’s stock valued at $3,256,000 after acquiring an additional 49,492 shares during the last quarter. Walleye Capital LLC bought a new position in Euroseas during the first quarter valued at approximately $766,000. Renaissance Technologies LLC grew its position in Euroseas by 20.7% during the second quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 63,078 shares of the shipping company’s stock valued at $1,508,000 after acquiring an additional 10,800 shares during the last quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. bought a new position in Euroseas during the first quarter valued at approximately $308,000. Finally, Mackenzie Financial Corp bought a new position in Euroseas during the second quarter valued at approximately $216,000. 2.62% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.
About Euroseas
Euroseas Ltd. provides ocean-going transportation services worldwide. The company owns and operates containerships that transport dry and refrigerated containerized cargoes, including manufactured products and perishables. As of May 02, 2023, it had a fleet of 18 vessels, including 11 feeder and 7 intermediate containerships with a cargo capacity of approximately 56, 061 twenty-foot equivalent unit.
