Evans Bancorp (NYSEAMERICAN:EVBN) Coverage Initiated by Analysts at StockNews.com

StockNews.com initiated coverage on shares of Evans Bancorp (NYSEAMERICAN:EVBN – Free Report) in a research note published on Wednesday. The brokerage issued a hold rating on the bank’s stock.

Other analysts also recently issued research reports about the stock. TheStreet raised shares of Evans Bancorp from a c+ rating to a b- rating in a research note on Friday, August 18th. Piper Sandler lifted their price target on shares of Evans Bancorp from $31.00 to $33.00 in a research note on Friday, July 28th.

Shares of NYSEAMERICAN EVBN opened at $28.50 on Wednesday. The company has a current ratio of 0.93, a quick ratio of 0.93 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.08. The company has a market capitalization of $156.18 million, a P/E ratio of 6.92 and a beta of 0.91. Evans Bancorp has a 1 year low of $23.20 and a 1 year high of $40.57. The stock has a 50-day moving average price of $34.80.

Evans Bancorp (NYSEAMERICAN:EVBN – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, July 27th. The bank reported $0.90 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.66 by $0.24. The business had revenue of $20.38 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $20.31 million. Evans Bancorp had a net margin of 20.72% and a return on equity of 14.57%. As a group, equities research analysts expect that Evans Bancorp will post 3.24 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently declared a semi-annual dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, October 18th. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, September 19th will be paid a dividend of $0.66 per share. This represents a dividend yield of 4.6%. The ex-dividend date is Monday, September 18th. Evans Bancorp’s dividend payout ratio is presently 32.04%.

A number of large investors have recently bought and sold shares of the business. FJ Capital Management LLC raised its stake in Evans Bancorp by 30.0% in the fourth quarter. FJ Capital Management LLC now owns 390,070 shares of the bank’s stock worth $14,585,000 after buying an additional 90,070 shares in the last quarter. BlackRock Inc. raised its stake in Evans Bancorp by 385.8% in the second quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 320,485 shares of the bank’s stock worth $7,990,000 after buying an additional 254,515 shares in the last quarter. The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company raised its stake in Evans Bancorp by 0.6% in the first quarter. The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company now owns 316,680 shares of the bank’s stock worth $12,034,000 after buying an additional 1,825 shares in the last quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. raised its stake in Evans Bancorp by 5.3% in the first quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 238,681 shares of the bank’s stock worth $9,070,000 after buying an additional 11,941 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Alliancebernstein L.P. raised its stake in Evans Bancorp by 23.3% in the second quarter. Alliancebernstein L.P. now owns 226,382 shares of the bank’s stock worth $5,644,000 after buying an additional 42,731 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 58.39% of the company’s stock.

Evans Bancorp, Inc primarily operates as financial holding company for Evans Bank, N.A. that provides a range of banking products and services to consumer and commercial customers in the United States. It operates in two segments: Banking Activities and Insurance Agency Activities. The company offers deposit products, which include checking and negotiable order of withdrawal accounts, savings accounts, and certificates of deposit.

