Evergy (NYSE:EVRG) Research Coverage Started at Barclays

Barclays started coverage on shares of Evergy (NYSE:EVRG – Free Report) in a report released on Wednesday, Marketbeat Ratings reports. The brokerage issued an equal weight rating and a $56.00 price objective on the stock.

Separately, Guggenheim dropped their target price on shares of Evergy from $72.00 to $68.00 in a report on Friday, July 7th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating and three have given a hold rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, Evergy has an average rating of Hold and an average price target of $61.83.

EVRG opened at $56.89 on Wednesday. Evergy has a twelve month low of $54.12 and a twelve month high of $71.13. The company has a 50-day simple moving average of $58.66 and a 200 day simple moving average of $59.79. The company has a quick ratio of 0.28, a current ratio of 0.46 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.06. The stock has a market capitalization of $13.07 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 17.29, a P/E/G ratio of 3.00 and a beta of 0.50.

Evergy (NYSE:EVRG – Get Free Report) last posted its earnings results on Friday, August 4th. The company reported $0.81 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.77 by $0.04. The firm had revenue of $1.35 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.45 billion. Evergy had a net margin of 12.97% and a return on equity of 8.94%. The business’s revenue for the quarter was down 6.4% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business earned $0.86 earnings per share. Analysts predict that Evergy will post 3.61 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, September 20th. Stockholders of record on Monday, August 21st will be paid a $0.6125 dividend. This represents a $2.45 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 4.31%. The ex-dividend date is Friday, August 18th. Evergy’s dividend payout ratio is currently 74.47%.

In other news, Director Mary L. Landrieu sold 1,170 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, June 14th. The stock was sold at an average price of $59.62, for a total value of $69,755.40. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now owns 4,210 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $251,000.20. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. 0.47% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in EVRG. Moneta Group Investment Advisors LLC increased its position in Evergy by 201,851.5% during the 4th quarter. Moneta Group Investment Advisors LLC now owns 93,428,842 shares of the company’s stock valued at $5,879,477,000 after purchasing an additional 93,382,579 shares during the period. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD increased its position in Evergy by 3,322.0% during the 1st quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD now owns 10,433,440 shares of the company’s stock valued at $637,693,000 after purchasing an additional 10,128,549 shares during the period. Millennium Management LLC increased its position in Evergy by 984.0% during the 4th quarter. Millennium Management LLC now owns 3,150,082 shares of the company’s stock valued at $198,235,000 after purchasing an additional 2,859,476 shares during the period. Federated Hermes Inc. increased its position in Evergy by 29,020.3% during the 1st quarter. Federated Hermes Inc. now owns 2,068,121 shares of the company’s stock valued at $126,404,000 after purchasing an additional 2,061,019 shares during the period. Finally, Deutsche Bank AG increased its position in Evergy by 377.8% during the 4th quarter. Deutsche Bank AG now owns 1,793,975 shares of the company’s stock valued at $112,895,000 after purchasing an additional 1,418,528 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 83.74% of the company’s stock.

Evergy, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, engages in the generation, transmission, distribution, and sale of electricity in Kansas and Missouri, the United States. The company generates electricity through coal, hydroelectric, landfill gas, uranium, and natural gas and oil sources, as well as solar, wind, other renewable sources.

