EverSource Wealth Advisors LLC Boosts Stake in NIKE, Inc. (NYSE:NKE)

EverSource Wealth Advisors LLC lifted its holdings in NIKE, Inc. (NYSE:NKE – Free Report) by 15.2% during the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 4,503 shares of the footwear maker’s stock after buying an additional 593 shares during the period. EverSource Wealth Advisors LLC’s holdings in NIKE were worth $552,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently modified their holdings of NKE. NorthCrest Asset Manangement LLC acquired a new stake in NIKE during the first quarter worth about $403,000. Salvus Wealth Management LLC purchased a new position in shares of NIKE in the first quarter valued at approximately $215,000. Park Avenue Securities LLC boosted its stake in shares of NIKE by 13.3% in the first quarter. Park Avenue Securities LLC now owns 29,927 shares of the footwear maker’s stock valued at $3,670,000 after purchasing an additional 3,511 shares during the period. Aviva PLC boosted its stake in shares of NIKE by 30.7% in the fourth quarter. Aviva PLC now owns 386,867 shares of the footwear maker’s stock valued at $27,486,000 after purchasing an additional 90,918 shares during the period. Finally, Parsons Capital Management Inc. RI boosted its stake in shares of NIKE by 0.6% in the first quarter. Parsons Capital Management Inc. RI now owns 51,563 shares of the footwear maker’s stock valued at $6,324,000 after purchasing an additional 330 shares during the period. 63.54% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Insider Activity

In other news, CFO Matthew Friend sold 9,210 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Monday, June 5th. The shares were sold at an average price of $107.50, for a total value of $990,075.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief financial officer now owns 41,771 shares in the company, valued at approximately $4,490,382.50. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. In other news, EVP Monique S. Matheson sold 40,000 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, August 8th. The shares were sold at an average price of $108.59, for a total value of $4,343,600.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 44,736 shares in the company, valued at approximately $4,857,882.24. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, CFO Matthew Friend sold 9,210 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Monday, June 5th. The shares were sold at an average price of $107.50, for a total transaction of $990,075.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief financial officer now directly owns 41,771 shares in the company, valued at $4,490,382.50. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 166,461 shares of company stock worth $18,053,332 in the last 90 days. 0.50% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

Several research analysts have recently commented on the stock. OTR Global lowered shares of NIKE to a “positive” rating in a research note on Tuesday, June 20th. BNP Paribas lowered shares of NIKE from a “neutral” rating to an “underperform” rating in a research note on Tuesday, July 25th. Morgan Stanley lowered their price objective on shares of NIKE from $130.00 to $127.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research note on Sunday, July 2nd. KeyCorp started coverage on shares of NIKE in a research note on Tuesday, July 25th. They issued a “sector weight” rating for the company. Finally, Robert W. Baird decreased their price target on shares of NIKE from $138.00 to $130.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research note on Monday, July 3rd. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, ten have issued a hold rating and twenty-two have given a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, the company has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $131.96.

NIKE Stock Up 1.3 %

Shares of NIKE stock opened at $98.86 on Friday. The company has a market cap of $151.25 billion, a P/E ratio of 30.61, a PEG ratio of 1.72 and a beta of 1.11. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.64, a quick ratio of 1.81 and a current ratio of 2.72. NIKE, Inc. has a one year low of $82.22 and a one year high of $131.31. The firm has a fifty day moving average of $107.93 and a two-hundred day moving average of $115.22.

NIKE (NYSE:NKE – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, June 29th. The footwear maker reported $0.66 EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.68 by ($0.02). The firm had revenue of $12.80 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $12.58 billion. NIKE had a return on equity of 34.01% and a net margin of 9.90%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 4.9% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company posted $0.90 EPS. On average, analysts forecast that NIKE, Inc. will post 3.72 earnings per share for the current year.

NIKE Announces Dividend

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, October 2nd. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, September 5th will be issued a $0.34 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, September 1st. This represents a $1.36 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.38%. NIKE’s dividend payout ratio is presently 42.11%.

About NIKE

(Free Report)

NIKE, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, designs, develops, markets, and sells athletic footwear, apparel, equipment, accessories, and services worldwide. The company provides athletic and casual footwear, apparel, and accessories under the Jumpman trademark; and casual sneakers, apparel, and accessories under the Converse, Chuck Taylor, All Star, One Star, Star Chevron, and Jack Purcell trademarks.

