EverSource Wealth Advisors LLC Buys 5,617 Shares of Capital Group Dividend Value ETF (NYSEARCA:CGDV)

EverSource Wealth Advisors LLC boosted its stake in shares of Capital Group Dividend Value ETF (NYSEARCA:CGDV – Free Report) by 40.4% during the 1st quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 19,535 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 5,617 shares during the quarter. EverSource Wealth Advisors LLC’s holdings in Capital Group Dividend Value ETF were worth $487,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other large investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in CGDV. LPL Financial LLC increased its stake in Capital Group Dividend Value ETF by 160.9% during the fourth quarter. LPL Financial LLC now owns 2,840,656 shares of the company’s stock worth $67,011,000 after acquiring an additional 1,751,851 shares during the last quarter. Commonwealth Equity Services LLC boosted its position in shares of Capital Group Dividend Value ETF by 118.1% during the fourth quarter. Commonwealth Equity Services LLC now owns 2,740,376 shares of the company’s stock valued at $64,645,000 after buying an additional 1,483,707 shares during the period. Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. boosted its position in shares of Capital Group Dividend Value ETF by 78.8% during the fourth quarter. Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. now owns 2,550,674 shares of the company’s stock valued at $60,171,000 after buying an additional 1,124,103 shares during the period. Raymond James & Associates boosted its position in shares of Capital Group Dividend Value ETF by 64.6% during the fourth quarter. Raymond James & Associates now owns 2,576,770 shares of the company’s stock valued at $60,786,000 after buying an additional 1,011,510 shares during the period. Finally, Capital International Investors purchased a new position in shares of Capital Group Dividend Value ETF during the first quarter valued at approximately $24,214,000.

Capital Group Dividend Value ETF Price Performance

Shares of NYSEARCA:CGDV opened at $26.97 on Friday. Capital Group Dividend Value ETF has a 1 year low of $20.41 and a 1 year high of $28.27. The business has a 50 day simple moving average of $27.32 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $25.87. The firm has a market capitalization of $2.70 billion, a PE ratio of 17.83 and a beta of 0.91.

About Capital Group Dividend Value ETF

The Capital Group Dividend Value ETF (CGDV) is an exchange-traded fund that mostly invests in total market equity. The fund is an actively managed fund that primarily invests in stocks of dividend-paying, large- and mid-cap US companies. The fund seeks to produce income exceeding the average yield on US stocks.

