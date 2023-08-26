EverSource Wealth Advisors LLC Decreases Stock Position in Comcast Co. (NASDAQ:CMCSA)

EverSource Wealth Advisors LLC decreased its stake in shares of Comcast Co. (NASDAQ:CMCSA – Free Report) by 3.6% during the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 17,110 shares of the cable giant’s stock after selling 635 shares during the quarter. EverSource Wealth Advisors LLC’s holdings in Comcast were worth $649,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other hedge funds also recently bought and sold shares of CMCSA. Horan Capital Advisors LLC. increased its holdings in Comcast by 0.3% in the first quarter. Horan Capital Advisors LLC. now owns 90,417 shares of the cable giant’s stock valued at $3,428,000 after buying an additional 251 shares during the last quarter. Barry Investment Advisors LLC grew its holdings in shares of Comcast by 1.9% during the first quarter. Barry Investment Advisors LLC now owns 13,400 shares of the cable giant’s stock valued at $508,000 after purchasing an additional 256 shares during the last quarter. Washington Trust Advisors Inc. grew its holdings in shares of Comcast by 2.5% during the first quarter. Washington Trust Advisors Inc. now owns 10,822 shares of the cable giant’s stock valued at $410,000 after purchasing an additional 260 shares during the last quarter. M Holdings Securities Inc. grew its holdings in shares of Comcast by 0.9% during the fourth quarter. M Holdings Securities Inc. now owns 31,520 shares of the cable giant’s stock valued at $1,102,000 after purchasing an additional 267 shares during the last quarter. Finally, AlphaStar Capital Management LLC grew its holdings in shares of Comcast by 1.3% during the first quarter. AlphaStar Capital Management LLC now owns 22,200 shares of the cable giant’s stock valued at $842,000 after purchasing an additional 276 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 83.02% of the company’s stock.

Comcast Price Performance

Shares of NASDAQ:CMCSA opened at $45.47 on Friday. Comcast Co. has a one year low of $28.39 and a one year high of $47.46. The stock has a fifty day moving average of $43.50 and a 200-day moving average of $40.26. The company has a market capitalization of $187.57 billion, a PE ratio of 28.78, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.25 and a beta of 0.99. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.12, a quick ratio of 0.76 and a current ratio of 0.76.

Comcast Dividend Announcement

Comcast ( NASDAQ:CMCSA Get Free Report ) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, July 27th. The cable giant reported $1.13 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.98 by $0.15. Comcast had a return on equity of 19.79% and a net margin of 5.40%. The company had revenue of $30.51 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $30.11 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm earned $1.01 EPS. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 1.7% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, equities analysts anticipate that Comcast Co. will post 3.81 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, October 25th. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, October 4th will be paid a dividend of $0.29 per share. This represents a $1.16 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.55%. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, October 3rd. Comcast’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 73.42%.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

CMCSA has been the subject of several recent research reports. Wells Fargo & Company upped their target price on Comcast from $46.00 to $50.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a report on Friday, July 28th. Wolfe Research raised Comcast from an “underperform” rating to a “peer perform” rating in a report on Wednesday, August 2nd. TD Cowen upped their target price on Comcast from $46.00 to $50.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Friday, July 28th. Citigroup boosted their price objective on Comcast from $47.00 to $51.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, August 1st. Finally, StockNews.com began coverage on Comcast in a research report on Thursday, August 17th. They set a “strong-buy” rating for the company. Seven equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, sixteen have issued a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $47.88.

Comcast Company Profile

Comcast Corporation operates as a media and technology company worldwide. It operates through Residential Connectivity & Platforms, Business Services Connectivity, Media, Studios, and Theme Parks segments. The Residential Connectivity & Platforms segment provides residential broadband and wireless connectivity services, residential and business video services, advertising sales, and Sky channels.

