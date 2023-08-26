EverSource Wealth Advisors LLC Has $691,000 Stock Position in iShares Biotechnology ETF (NASDAQ:IBB)

EverSource Wealth Advisors LLC lifted its stake in iShares Biotechnology ETF (NASDAQ:IBB – Free Report) by 107.5% in the first quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 5,352 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after purchasing an additional 2,773 shares during the quarter. EverSource Wealth Advisors LLC’s holdings in iShares Biotechnology ETF were worth $691,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of the stock. Moneta Group Investment Advisors LLC boosted its position in shares of iShares Biotechnology ETF by 131,598.4% in the 4th quarter. Moneta Group Investment Advisors LLC now owns 4,469,845 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $586,846,000 after purchasing an additional 4,466,451 shares during the period. Citigroup Inc. boosted its position in iShares Biotechnology ETF by 18.1% during the 1st quarter. Citigroup Inc. now owns 2,000,532 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $258,389,000 after acquiring an additional 306,853 shares during the period. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. boosted its position in iShares Biotechnology ETF by 49.9% during the 1st quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. now owns 1,568,159 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $204,332,000 after acquiring an additional 521,820 shares during the period. Jane Street Group LLC boosted its position in iShares Biotechnology ETF by 5.4% during the 4th quarter. Jane Street Group LLC now owns 1,002,554 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $131,625,000 after acquiring an additional 50,999 shares during the period. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company MN boosted its position in iShares Biotechnology ETF by 10.3% during the 4th quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN now owns 900,096 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $118,174,000 after acquiring an additional 84,407 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 68.90% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NASDAQ IBB opened at $127.58 on Friday. iShares Biotechnology ETF has a one year low of $113.37 and a one year high of $138.74. The business has a 50-day moving average price of $127.88 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $129.54.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, June 13th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, June 8th were given a dividend of $0.0062 per share. The ex-dividend date was Wednesday, June 7th. This represents a $0.02 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.02%.

iShares Nasdaq Biotechnology ETF (the Fund), formerly iShares Nasdaq Biotechnology Index Fund, is an exchange-traded fund (ETF). The Fund seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance of the NASDAQ Biotechnology Index (the Index). The Index contains securities of NASDAQ listed companies that are classified according to the Industry Classification Benchmark as either biotechnology or pharmaceuticals, which also meet other eligibility criteria determined by NASDAQ.

