EverSource Wealth Advisors LLC Invests $512,000 in Avantis U.S. Small Cap Equity ETF (NYSEARCA:AVSC)

Posted by on Aug 26th, 2023

EverSource Wealth Advisors LLC bought a new position in Avantis U.S. Small Cap Equity ETF (NYSEARCA:AVSCFree Report) in the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the SEC. The fund bought 11,604 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $512,000. EverSource Wealth Advisors LLC owned 0.24% of Avantis U.S. Small Cap Equity ETF as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of the stock. American Century Companies Inc. acquired a new position in Avantis U.S. Small Cap Equity ETF during the 1st quarter valued at about $239,000. First Republic Investment Management Inc. acquired a new position in Avantis U.S. Small Cap Equity ETF during the 1st quarter valued at about $342,000. Jane Street Group LLC acquired a new position in Avantis U.S. Small Cap Equity ETF during the 3rd quarter valued at about $553,000. WMS Partners LLC increased its position in Avantis U.S. Small Cap Equity ETF by 131.5% during the 4th quarter. WMS Partners LLC now owns 14,537 shares of the company’s stock valued at $630,000 after buying an additional 8,257 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Bank of Nova Scotia acquired a new position in Avantis U.S. Small Cap Equity ETF during the 4th quarter valued at about $1,340,000.

Avantis U.S. Small Cap Equity ETF Price Performance

Shares of NYSEARCA:AVSC opened at $45.72 on Friday. The business’s 50-day moving average is $46.86 and its 200 day moving average is $45.17. The firm has a market capitalization of $426.57 million, a P/E ratio of 9.24 and a beta of 0.97. Avantis U.S. Small Cap Equity ETF has a 1 year low of $39.33 and a 1 year high of $49.70.

Avantis U.S. Small Cap Equity ETF Profile

The Avantis U.S. Small Cap Equity ETF (AVSC) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the Russell 2000 index. The fund is an actively-managed portfolio of US small-cap value companies selected based on fundamental criteria. AVSC was launched on Jan 11, 2022 and is managed by American Century Investments.

