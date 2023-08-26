EverSource Wealth Advisors LLC Sells 2,500 Shares of WillScot Mobile Mini Holdings Corp. (NASDAQ:WSC)

EverSource Wealth Advisors LLC reduced its stake in WillScot Mobile Mini Holdings Corp. (NASDAQ:WSC – Free Report) by 16.3% during the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The firm owned 12,866 shares of the company’s stock after selling 2,500 shares during the quarter. EverSource Wealth Advisors LLC’s holdings in WillScot Mobile Mini were worth $603,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of WSC. FMR LLC increased its stake in WillScot Mobile Mini by 43.4% in the 1st quarter. FMR LLC now owns 19,000,772 shares of the company’s stock worth $890,756,000 after buying an additional 5,754,581 shares in the last quarter. Voya Investment Management LLC grew its position in shares of WillScot Mobile Mini by 243.4% during the fourth quarter. Voya Investment Management LLC now owns 3,358,711 shares of the company’s stock valued at $151,713,000 after purchasing an additional 2,380,685 shares in the last quarter. Norges Bank purchased a new position in shares of WillScot Mobile Mini during the fourth quarter valued at about $91,015,000. Congress Asset Management Co. MA purchased a new position in shares of WillScot Mobile Mini during the first quarter valued at about $93,697,000. Finally, Bessemer Group Inc. purchased a new position in shares of WillScot Mobile Mini during the fourth quarter valued at about $88,626,000. 95.61% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Shares of NASDAQ:WSC opened at $40.75 on Friday. The company has a current ratio of 1.02, a quick ratio of 0.94 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.11. WillScot Mobile Mini Holdings Corp. has a 12 month low of $37.81 and a 12 month high of $53.46. The company has a 50-day moving average price of $45.78 and a 200 day moving average price of $46.16. The company has a market cap of $8.04 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 16.84, a PEG ratio of 0.93 and a beta of 1.52.

WillScot Mobile Mini ( NASDAQ:WSC Get Free Report ) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, August 2nd. The company reported $0.43 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.41 by $0.02. WillScot Mobile Mini had a net margin of 21.93% and a return on equity of 22.32%. The firm had revenue of $582.10 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $582.79 million. During the same quarter last year, the firm earned $0.32 EPS. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up .1% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, equities research analysts predict that WillScot Mobile Mini Holdings Corp. will post 1.95 earnings per share for the current year.

In other news, CEO Bradley Lee Soultz acquired 5,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, August 17th. The stock was acquired at an average price of $40.71 per share, with a total value of $203,550.00. Following the completion of the purchase, the chief executive officer now directly owns 10,000 shares in the company, valued at $407,100. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. In related news, CEO Bradley Lee Soultz purchased 5,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, August 17th. The stock was purchased at an average price of $40.71 per share, with a total value of $203,550.00. Following the completion of the purchase, the chief executive officer now owns 10,000 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $407,100. The acquisition was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. Also, Director Jeffrey Sagansky sold 100,000 shares of WillScot Mobile Mini stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, June 8th. The shares were sold at an average price of $47.18, for a total transaction of $4,718,000.00. Following the sale, the director now directly owns 2,497,235 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $117,819,547.30. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 3.10% of the stock is owned by insiders.

A number of research analysts have recently weighed in on the company. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft raised their price objective on WillScot Mobile Mini from $54.00 to $56.00 in a research report on Friday, April 28th. Oppenheimer raised their price objective on WillScot Mobile Mini from $53.00 to $55.00 in a research report on Wednesday, July 12th. Six research analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating, According to data from MarketBeat, the stock presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $56.20.

WillScot Mobile Mini Holdings Corp. provides work space and portable storage solutions in the United States, Canada, and Mexico. It operates in two segments, Modular Solutions and Storage Solutions. The company leases modular space and portable storage units to customers in the commercial and industrial, construction, retail and wholesale trade, education, energy and natural resources, government, institutions, healthcare, and other end markets.

