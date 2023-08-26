ExodusPoint Capital Management LP Acquires Shares of 102,433 GLOBALFOUNDRIES Inc. (NASDAQ:GFS)

ExodusPoint Capital Management LP acquired a new stake in GLOBALFOUNDRIES Inc. (NASDAQ:GFS – Free Report) during the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the SEC. The institutional investor acquired 102,433 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $7,394,000.

Several other large investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. American Century Companies Inc. increased its stake in GLOBALFOUNDRIES by 0.8% in the 1st quarter. American Century Companies Inc. now owns 706,345 shares of the company’s stock valued at $50,875,000 after buying an additional 5,358 shares during the period. Commonwealth Equity Services LLC increased its stake in shares of GLOBALFOUNDRIES by 9.0% during the 1st quarter. Commonwealth Equity Services LLC now owns 17,229 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,243,000 after purchasing an additional 1,429 shares during the last quarter. Harvest Fund Management Co. Ltd increased its stake in shares of GLOBALFOUNDRIES by 46.4% during the 1st quarter. Harvest Fund Management Co. Ltd now owns 7,454 shares of the company’s stock worth $538,000 after purchasing an additional 2,362 shares during the last quarter. Guggenheim Capital LLC increased its stake in shares of GLOBALFOUNDRIES by 6.1% during the 1st quarter. Guggenheim Capital LLC now owns 105,787 shares of the company’s stock worth $7,636,000 after purchasing an additional 6,078 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Private Advisor Group LLC acquired a new position in shares of GLOBALFOUNDRIES during the 1st quarter worth $843,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 15.31% of the company’s stock.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Several research analysts have recently commented on GFS shares. TD Cowen dropped their price target on shares of GLOBALFOUNDRIES from $80.00 to $70.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, May 10th. Wedbush restated an “outperform” rating and set a $70.00 price target (down previously from $72.00) on shares of GLOBALFOUNDRIES in a research note on Wednesday, August 9th. Susquehanna dropped their price target on shares of GLOBALFOUNDRIES from $84.00 to $82.00 and set a “positive” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, August 4th. Citigroup lowered their target price on shares of GLOBALFOUNDRIES from $77.00 to $70.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, August 9th. Finally, Wolfe Research began coverage on shares of GLOBALFOUNDRIES in a research note on Wednesday, July 19th. They issued an “outperform” rating and a $80.00 target price on the stock. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and thirteen have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $76.19.

GLOBALFOUNDRIES Trading Up 0.7 %

Shares of GLOBALFOUNDRIES stock opened at $52.52 on Friday. The stock has a market capitalization of $28.77 billion, a P/E ratio of 19.38, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 8.56 and a beta of 1.85. The company has a quick ratio of 1.44, a current ratio of 1.98 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.24. The company has a 50-day simple moving average of $60.91 and a 200 day simple moving average of $62.29. GLOBALFOUNDRIES Inc. has a 12-month low of $46.52 and a 12-month high of $72.50.

About GLOBALFOUNDRIES

GLOBALFOUNDRIES Inc operates as a semiconductor foundry worldwide. The company manufactures a range of semiconductor devices, including microprocessors, mobile application processors, baseband processors, network processors, radio frequency modems, microcontrollers, and power management units; and offers mainstream wafer fabrication services and technologies.

