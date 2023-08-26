ExodusPoint Capital Management LP Grows Stock Holdings in CoStar Group, Inc. (NASDAQ:CSGP)

ExodusPoint Capital Management LP raised its stake in CoStar Group, Inc. (NASDAQ:CSGP – Free Report) by 178.1% in the 1st quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The institutional investor owned 123,957 shares of the technology company’s stock after buying an additional 79,386 shares during the period. ExodusPoint Capital Management LP’s holdings in CoStar Group were worth $8,534,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other large investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in CSGP. Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. boosted its position in CoStar Group by 111.1% in the 1st quarter. Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. now owns 15,683 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $1,045,000 after buying an additional 8,253 shares during the period. Healthcare of Ontario Pension Plan Trust Fund raised its holdings in shares of CoStar Group by 504.5% in the 1st quarter. Healthcare of Ontario Pension Plan Trust Fund now owns 1,874 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $125,000 after purchasing an additional 1,564 shares in the last quarter. MetLife Investment Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of CoStar Group in the 1st quarter valued at about $1,427,000. Panagora Asset Management Inc. raised its holdings in shares of CoStar Group by 10.6% in the 1st quarter. Panagora Asset Management Inc. now owns 12,007 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $800,000 after purchasing an additional 1,152 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Raymond James Trust N.A. raised its holdings in shares of CoStar Group by 32.3% in the 1st quarter. Raymond James Trust N.A. now owns 5,884 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $392,000 after purchasing an additional 1,435 shares in the last quarter. 93.86% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Get CoStar Group alerts:

Analyst Ratings Changes

Several equities research analysts have recently commented on CSGP shares. William Blair restated an “outperform” rating on shares of CoStar Group in a report on Wednesday, July 26th. StockNews.com started coverage on shares of CoStar Group in a report on Thursday, August 17th. They issued a “hold” rating for the company. Truist Financial boosted their price target on shares of CoStar Group from $85.00 to $100.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, July 19th. Bank of America reduced their price objective on shares of CoStar Group from $104.00 to $101.00 in a research note on Wednesday, July 26th. Finally, Robert W. Baird reduced their price objective on shares of CoStar Group from $100.00 to $98.00 in a research note on Wednesday, July 26th. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and ten have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $90.75.

CoStar Group Trading Up 0.8 %

Shares of CoStar Group stock opened at $80.20 on Friday. The company has a current ratio of 12.30, a quick ratio of 12.30 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.14. CoStar Group, Inc. has a 12-month low of $65.12 and a 12-month high of $92.36. The firm has a market capitalization of $32.75 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 84.42, a PEG ratio of 3.66 and a beta of 0.90. The firm’s 50 day simple moving average is $85.06 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $77.57.

CoStar Group (NASDAQ:CSGP – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, July 25th. The technology company reported $0.27 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.26 by $0.01. CoStar Group had a net margin of 16.56% and a return on equity of 6.61%. The business had revenue of $605.91 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $607.49 million. Analysts predict that CoStar Group, Inc. will post 1.09 EPS for the current year.

Insider Buying and Selling at CoStar Group

In other news, CFO Scott T. Wheeler sold 24,670 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Monday, June 12th. The shares were sold at an average price of $80.68, for a total value of $1,990,375.60. Following the sale, the chief financial officer now directly owns 346,244 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $27,934,965.92. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. In other news, CFO Scott T. Wheeler sold 24,670 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Monday, June 12th. The shares were sold at an average price of $80.68, for a total value of $1,990,375.60. Following the sale, the chief financial officer now directly owns 346,244 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $27,934,965.92. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, VP Lisa Ruggles sold 30,474 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Friday, June 30th. The shares were sold at an average price of $91.42, for a total transaction of $2,785,933.08. Following the completion of the sale, the vice president now directly owns 156,208 shares in the company, valued at $14,280,535.36. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last quarter, insiders have sold 170,474 shares of company stock worth $15,103,488. 1.58% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

About CoStar Group

(Free Report)

CoStar Group, Inc provides information, analytics, and online marketplace services to the commercial real estate, hospitality, residential, and related professionals industries in the United States, Canada, Europe, the Asia Pacific, and Latin America. The company offers CoStar Property that provides inventory of office, industrial, retail, multifamily, hospitality, and student housing properties and land; CoStar Sales, a robust database of comparable commercial real estate sales transactions; CoStar Market Analytics to view and report on aggregated market and submarket trends; and CoStar Tenant, an online business-to-business prospecting and analytical tool that provides tenant information.

Featured Articles

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding CSGP? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for CoStar Group, Inc. (NASDAQ:CSGP – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for CoStar Group Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for CoStar Group and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.