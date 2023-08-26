ExodusPoint Capital Management LP Has $7.86 Million Stock Position in The Liberty SiriusXM Group (NASDAQ:LSXMK)

ExodusPoint Capital Management LP lifted its holdings in shares of The Liberty SiriusXM Group (NASDAQ:LSXMK – Free Report) by 67.6% during the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 280,666 shares of the technology company’s stock after purchasing an additional 113,205 shares during the quarter. ExodusPoint Capital Management LP owned approximately 0.09% of The Liberty SiriusXM Group worth $7,856,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other hedge funds also recently modified their holdings of the company. Thompson Siegel & Walmsley LLC boosted its holdings in The Liberty SiriusXM Group by 34.8% in the 1st quarter. Thompson Siegel & Walmsley LLC now owns 2,739,086 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $76,666,000 after purchasing an additional 707,672 shares during the period. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. boosted its holdings in The Liberty SiriusXM Group by 599.9% in the 1st quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. now owns 1,005,433 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $3,483,000 after purchasing an additional 861,782 shares during the period. Industrial Alliance Investment Management Inc. acquired a new position in shares of The Liberty SiriusXM Group in the 1st quarter valued at $89,000. Plancorp LLC acquired a new position in shares of The Liberty SiriusXM Group in the 1st quarter valued at $486,000. Finally, Citigroup Inc. raised its stake in shares of The Liberty SiriusXM Group by 7.5% in the 1st quarter. Citigroup Inc. now owns 101,954 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $2,854,000 after buying an additional 7,146 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 55.59% of the company’s stock.

The Liberty SiriusXM Group Trading Down 0.6 %

Shares of The Liberty SiriusXM Group stock opened at $23.28 on Friday. The Liberty SiriusXM Group has a 52 week low of $22.24 and a 52 week high of $26.85. The firm has a fifty day moving average of $29.55 and a two-hundred day moving average of $29.38.

Analyst Ratings Changes

A number of brokerages have recently issued reports on LSXMK. Pivotal Research dropped their price objective on shares of The Liberty SiriusXM Group from $36.00 to $34.00 in a research note on Monday, August 7th. TheStreet cut shares of The Liberty SiriusXM Group from a “c” rating to a “d+” rating in a research note on Thursday, July 20th. Morgan Stanley dropped their target price on shares of The Liberty SiriusXM Group from $36.00 to $24.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a research report on Tuesday, August 15th. Finally, StockNews.com started coverage on shares of The Liberty SiriusXM Group in a report on Thursday, August 17th. They set a “hold” rating for the company.

Insider Activity at The Liberty SiriusXM Group

In related news, Chairman John C. Malone bought 140,000 shares of The Liberty SiriusXM Group stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, August 7th. The stock was purchased at an average cost of $35.70 per share, with a total value of $4,998,000.00. Following the purchase, the chairman now owns 3,658,473 shares in the company, valued at $130,607,486.10. The acquisition was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. In other news, Chairman John C. Malone bought 140,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, August 7th. The shares were bought at an average cost of $35.70 per share, with a total value of $4,998,000.00. Following the acquisition, the chairman now owns 3,658,473 shares in the company, valued at $130,607,486.10. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, CEO Gregory B. Maffei sold 5,182 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, August 16th. The shares were sold at an average price of $32.82, for a total transaction of $170,073.24. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 4,203,799 shares in the company, valued at $137,968,683.18. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 293,749 shares of company stock worth $20,536,669 in the last quarter. Corporate insiders own 12.47% of the company’s stock.

About The Liberty SiriusXM Group

The Liberty SiriusXM Group, through its subsidiaries, engages in the entertainment business in the United States and Canada. It features music, sports, entertainment, comedy, talk, news, traffic, weather channels, podcast, and infotainment services through proprietary satellite radio systems, as well as streamed through applications for mobile and home devices, and other consumer electronic equipment.

