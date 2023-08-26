ExodusPoint Capital Management LP Has $8.45 Million Holdings in Curtiss-Wright Co. (NYSE:CW)

ExodusPoint Capital Management LP raised its holdings in shares of Curtiss-Wright Co. (NYSE:CW – Free Report) by 153.4% in the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 47,954 shares of the aerospace company’s stock after buying an additional 29,028 shares during the quarter. ExodusPoint Capital Management LP owned about 0.13% of Curtiss-Wright worth $8,452,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.
A number of other large investors also recently modified their holdings of CW. Benjamin Edwards Inc. bought a new stake in shares of Curtiss-Wright during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $28,000. Wellington Shields & Co. LLC bought a new stake in shares of Curtiss-Wright during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $43,000. Orion Capital Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of Curtiss-Wright during the first quarter valued at approximately $44,000. Signaturefd LLC increased its position in shares of Curtiss-Wright by 26.8% during the first quarter. Signaturefd LLC now owns 303 shares of the aerospace company’s stock valued at $53,000 after purchasing an additional 64 shares during the period. Finally, Covestor Ltd increased its position in shares of Curtiss-Wright by 91.3% during the first quarter. Covestor Ltd now owns 350 shares of the aerospace company’s stock valued at $53,000 after purchasing an additional 167 shares during the period. 81.31% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.
In other news, VP Paul J. Ferdenzi sold 2,064 shares of the stock in a transaction on Wednesday, July 12th. The stock was sold at an average price of $190.00, for a total transaction of $392,160.00. Following the sale, the vice president now owns 17,082 shares in the company, valued at $3,245,580. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. In other news, Director David Charles Adams sold 4,660 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, July 20th. The stock was sold at an average price of $190.00, for a total transaction of $885,400.00. Following the transaction, the director now owns 41,559 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $7,896,210. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, VP Paul J. Ferdenzi sold 2,064 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, July 12th. The shares were sold at an average price of $190.00, for a total value of $392,160.00. Following the transaction, the vice president now directly owns 17,082 shares in the company, valued at approximately $3,245,580. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last quarter, insiders have acquired 219 shares of company stock worth $34,039 and have sold 6,948 shares worth $1,324,069. Company insiders own 0.67% of the company’s stock.
Curtiss-Wright (NYSE:CW – Get Free Report) last announced its earnings results on Wednesday, August 2nd. The aerospace company reported $2.15 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.97 by $0.18. The company had revenue of $704.40 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $648.77 million. Curtiss-Wright had a return on equity of 16.58% and a net margin of 11.77%. Equities research analysts expect that Curtiss-Wright Co. will post 9.07 EPS for the current fiscal year.
A number of research firms have recently issued reports on CW. StockNews.com upgraded Curtiss-Wright from a “buy” rating to a “strong-buy” rating in a research report on Saturday. Stifel Nicolaus upped their price target on Curtiss-Wright from $200.00 to $204.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, July 19th. Morgan Stanley upgraded Curtiss-Wright from an “equal weight” rating to an “overweight” rating and upped their price target for the company from $188.00 to $229.00 in a research report on Monday, August 7th. William Blair initiated coverage on Curtiss-Wright in a research report on Friday, May 19th. They issued an “outperform” rating on the stock. Finally, Truist Financial upped their price target on Curtiss-Wright from $190.00 to $211.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, July 21st. Six investment analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, Curtiss-Wright presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $208.40.
Curtiss-Wright Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, provides engineered products, solutions, and services to the aerospace, defense, general industrial, and power generation markets worldwide. It operates through three segments: Aerospace & Industrial, Defense Electronics, and Naval & Power.
