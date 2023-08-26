ExodusPoint Capital Management LP Takes Position in The Western Union Company (NYSE:WU)

ExodusPoint Capital Management LP bought a new stake in The Western Union Company (NYSE:WU – Free Report) in the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor bought 813,178 shares of the credit services provider’s stock, valued at approximately $9,067,000.

Other large investors have also modified their holdings of the company. First Trust Advisors LP boosted its holdings in shares of Western Union by 24.3% in the 4th quarter. First Trust Advisors LP now owns 2,727,964 shares of the credit services provider’s stock valued at $37,587,000 after buying an additional 532,441 shares in the last quarter. Belpointe Asset Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of Western Union in the 4th quarter valued at $100,000. Jupiter Asset Management Ltd. boosted its stake in Western Union by 29.4% during the 4th quarter. Jupiter Asset Management Ltd. now owns 9,439,304 shares of the credit services provider’s stock worth $129,885,000 after purchasing an additional 2,144,069 shares during the period. Amalgamated Bank boosted its stake in Western Union by 21.9% during the 4th quarter. Amalgamated Bank now owns 343,653 shares of the credit services provider’s stock worth $4,732,000 after purchasing an additional 61,641 shares during the period. Finally, Nisa Investment Advisors LLC boosted its stake in Western Union by 65.8% during the 4th quarter. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC now owns 51,420 shares of the credit services provider’s stock worth $708,000 after purchasing an additional 20,400 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 92.22% of the company’s stock.

A number of analysts recently weighed in on WU shares. Keefe, Bruyette & Woods increased their price target on shares of Western Union from $12.00 to $14.00 and gave the stock a “market perform” rating in a research note on Thursday, July 27th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. increased their price target on shares of Western Union from $12.00 to $13.00 in a research note on Thursday, July 27th. StockNews.com started coverage on shares of Western Union in a research note on Thursday, August 17th. They set a “hold” rating for the company. Truist Financial increased their price target on shares of Western Union from $10.00 to $13.00 in a research note on Thursday, July 27th. Finally, Susquehanna cut their price objective on shares of Western Union from $15.00 to $12.00 in a research report on Wednesday, May 3rd. Five equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating and ten have issued a hold rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Western Union currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $12.81.

Shares of WU opened at $11.93 on Friday. The company has a 50-day simple moving average of $11.86 and a 200-day simple moving average of $11.85. The company has a quick ratio of 1.12, a current ratio of 1.12 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 4.49. The company has a market capitalization of $4.47 billion, a PE ratio of 6.05, a P/E/G ratio of 3.76 and a beta of 0.86. The Western Union Company has a 52-week low of $10.07 and a 52-week high of $15.77.

Western Union (NYSE:WU – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, July 26th. The credit services provider reported $0.51 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.39 by $0.12. The business had revenue of $1.17 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.05 billion. Western Union had a net margin of 17.12% and a return on equity of 116.87%. The business’s revenue was up 2.8% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter last year, the firm posted $0.51 EPS. Equities research analysts predict that The Western Union Company will post 1.71 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, September 29th. Investors of record on Friday, September 15th will be paid a $0.235 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, September 14th. This represents a $0.94 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 7.88%. Western Union’s payout ratio is 47.72%.

The Western Union Company provides money movement and payment services worldwide. The company operates in two segments, Consumer-to-Consumer and Business Solutions. The Consumer-to-Consumer segment facilitates money transfers for international cross-border and intra-country transfers, primarily through a network of retail agent locations, as well as through websites and mobile devices.

